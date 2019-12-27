Clinton man dies in wreck

A Clinton man was killed in a high-speed, single-vehicle wreck Thursday morning, the third death on Sampson County roadways since Nov. 31.

The fatal collision happened at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, on Church Road near Keener Road. According to reports from investigating Trooper J.N. Bonhomme, a 1995 Honda driven by Francisco Rodriguez of Clinton was traveling south on Church Road at a high rate of speed when it traveled out of control, crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the roadway. It overturned several times, ejecting the driver before coming to rest in a field, Highway Patrol reports state.

“The collision is still under investigation and we will provide additional information when the investigation is completed,” First Sgt. Bryan Smith stated later Thursday.

It was later noted that alcohol wasa contributing factor in the wreck.

At the end of November, just prior to the start of the first phase of holiday traffic brought with Thanksgiving, Smith pointed to holiday patrols being beefed up on major roadways across Sampson, including I-40, N.C. 24, U.S. 421, U.S. 13 and U.S. 701.

He said the goal was to have zero deaths, imploring motorists not to drink and drive, to buckle up at all times and to pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits and other rules of the road so they can make it to their destination safe and sound. Speed and alcohol were both factors in Thursday’s deadly collision.

With just days remaining in 2019, there have been 17 deaths in 15 fatal crashes in Sampson County this year, equaliing the total amount of deaths on county roads in 2018. Nine of the 15 deadly incidents involved a vehicle crossing the center line. Two of those nine crashes involved alcohol.

Last year, troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to 3,102 collisions between the dates of Dec. 24 through Jan. 2. Among those collisions, 716 were injury related and 19 resulted in a fatality. This year, troopers set out to decrease the number of collisions during the same time frame by focusing on violations such as excessive speeding, reckless driving, following too close and impaired driving.

In conjunction with routine holiday patrols, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s annual Holiday “Booze It & Lose It” campaign is already underway. Through Jan. 5, law enforcement agencies in all 100 North Carolina counties will conduct enhanced patrols to assist travelers, catch drunk drivers and enforce other traffic laws.

