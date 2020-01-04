Interchange bid awarded for $24M

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A nearly $25 million contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company to replace two bridges that will take U.S. 421/701 traffic over N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) and improve a 1.8-mile stretch of U.S. 421 between the interchange and extending east of Cecil Odie Road. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A project just bid will include an interchange to connect U.S. 421 (Faircloth Freeway), shown here, to the new section of roadway south of Clinton. It is part of an overall venture to connect 1-95 to I-40 along an expanded N.C. 24. -

CLINTON — State transportation officials recently awarded a contract to build a section of a main highway on a new location in Sampson County, the next phase of the overall N.C. 24 improvements targeted to extend to Interstate 40 in Duplin County.

A $24.5 million contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company to replace two bridges that will take U.S. 421/701 (Faircloth Freeway) traffic over N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) and improve a 1.8-mile stretch of U.S. 421 (Faircloth Freeway) between the U.S. 421/701 interchange and east of Cecil Odie Road, in close proximity to the Sampson County Livestock Facility.

The project also includes an interchange to connect U.S. 421 to the new section of roadway south of Clinton.

The improvements are a part of a larger plan to expand N.C. 24 and link it with Interstate 40, a project that has been ongoing for years.

According to the announcement of the contract award by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), work can begin as early as the end of January, with construction, except planting, anticipated to be complete in November 2022.

The contract award is a step forward for an overall project that has been under construction for years now in Clinton and the surrounding area. In 2018 and into 2019, local government officials expressed their frustration with the seeming lack of progress being made on N.C. 24.

Local officials were told that in 2018 that the N.C. 24 project extending through Clinton should be “substantially complete” by December 2018, with anticipated completion in January 2019. That date was changed after Hurricane Florence hit, with district engineer Keith Eason saying in late 2018, when City of Clinton officials broached the subject, that “little to no work was performed for the 6-8 weeks following the hurricane.”

Following a back and forth, Mayor Lew Starling said in June 2019 that he felt there was an “open line of communication” between NCDOT, Fred Smith Company — responsible for the segment extending through the city — and the City of Clinton. Work moved forward at a steady pace in 2019 on the mile-and-a-half stretch in Clinton.

Work on the entire N.C. 24 Improvement Project began back in Cumberland County in October 2013 and was, for a time, slated for a November 2017 completion. That was then revised to March 2018 and, then to 2019. Eason said utility relocation issues early on were to blame for a majority of the delay.

The 40-mile project has for years been touted for its ultimate aim of connecting Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. The first four segments from from Vander in Cumberland County to U.S. 421/701 Bypass (Faircloth Freeway) in Clinton totals about 27 miles.

The last two segments will extend further east from Faircloth Freeway toward I-40 in Duplin County, with the recent contract award serving to officially kick off that construction.

A nearly $25 million contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company to replace two bridges that will take U.S. 421/701 traffic over N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) and improve a 1.8-mile stretch of U.S. 421 between the interchange and extending east of Cecil Odie Road. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_road2.jpg A nearly $25 million contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company to replace two bridges that will take U.S. 421/701 traffic over N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) and improve a 1.8-mile stretch of U.S. 421 between the interchange and extending east of Cecil Odie Road. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A project just bid will include an interchange to connect U.S. 421 (Faircloth Freeway), shown here, to the new section of roadway south of Clinton. It is part of an overall venture to connect 1-95 to I-40 along an expanded N.C. 24. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_road1.jpg A project just bid will include an interchange to connect U.S. 421 (Faircloth Freeway), shown here, to the new section of roadway south of Clinton. It is part of an overall venture to connect 1-95 to I-40 along an expanded N.C. 24. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent