Smith eyes reelection in District 21

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 21, with incumbent Raymond E. Smith Jr. and challenger Eugene Pearsall facing off in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Questions were not provided in advance to either candidate and were compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff. Q&A conducted by Chris Berendt)

Raymond E. Smith Jr.: Smith was elected in November 2018 to his first term serving the 21st House district, which encompasses Sampson and Wayne counties. He was previously the vice chairman of the Wayne County Board of Education. He worked for the state Department of Transportation before becoming executive director of GATEWAY transportation services and later becoming director of the transportation department for Wayne County Schools.

Eugene Pearsall: Pearsall grew up in the Faison area of Sampson County. He is the founder and current president of Eugene’s Trucking in Faison. Pearsall said he has used his skills to grow his self-made company from one simple truck to almost 50 vehicles.

SI: Why did you choose to seek the NC House District 21 post and what makes you the best candidate to fill that position?

Smith: First and foremost, as a lifelong community servant, it is my obligation I feel to do everything I can to support the community that has given me so much. Being born and raised in this district, watching my mother and father their entire lives work for the community — my mother in public service as a school board member, my dad in public service of the community. My dad and I both served in the military. It’s just part of my lifeblood, part of my destiny. As far as District 21 and running for reelection is concerned, as you know we do not have a state budget as of yet. We are trying resolve some of the issues preventing us from coming together on this budget, primarily Medicaid expansion, which we know is much needed, especially in rural eastern North Carolina. In Sampson County alone, we have a rural clinic that absolutely needs support and Medicaid expansion would be one way to guarantee that our clinic will remain open. A lot of those clinics are closing because of lack of resources. We have well over 500,000 North Carolinians who do not have healthcare coverage. Medicaid expansion is something that is important to all of us. Also, it will create job growth. Once more people have medical insurance, there will be a higher need for medical coverage. It will be an economic boost. We also have to work against the $500 million of corporate tax cuts that are proposed in this budget. We have to work around that. The governor is not proposing any tax increases; he is just asking for no more cuts. Cutting our budget by another $500 million to give corporate entities tax breaks does not benefit Southeastern North Carolina. In 2017 and 2018 alone, Sampson County only had job growth of 23 jobs. In Wayne County, where I also represent, there was a loss of 140-some jobs. So we are not benefiting from those corporate tax cuts. If you live in Mecklenburg County, Wake County, Durham or one of the larger municipalities, yes, you may see that benefit. In Southeastern North Carolina, we have greater needs and we do not have the resources they do have. There was a $42 million cut to the Department of Health and Human Services in this budget. We cannot afford to cut those services, where they are needed the most. Teacher pay was a part of that budget. My teachers with less than 18 years of experience were not getting raises. Only 27 percent of all state employees were getting raises. The other 73 percent were not. That’s a small piece of why we have work to do, but I think we can get there. In the governor’s compromise proposal, we’re going to offer raises for all state employees, and include all teachers regardless of how many years of experience you have. We’re looking at a 9.1 percent average raise for state employees instead of a 5 percent (2.5 percent annual). We can get there, but I think we’ve got to agree that the people of North Carolina, especially the people of District 21, are more important than our politics.

Pearsall: I want to give back to my community. I own a business and have been involved with the community for 18 years, and I’ve been working with people. It’s what I do. I work with people and get things done.

SI: On day one, what are your goals as a state legislator and what do you hope to accomplish?

Pearsall: I hope to introduce myself and begin relationships and get along with people. We have to work together to solve the problems, no matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. I’m hoping to get better pay for teachers, and I’m hoping to get this thing fixed with the healthcare plan. We all need an affordable healthcare plan, that’s for sure. All state employees need a pay raise, because we keep losing our teachers to other counties because we just don’t have enough money and benefits involved.

Smith: My goals are to tackle Medicaid expansion. I would love nothing more than to be able to establish a $15 an hour minimum wage. That is just over $33,000 a year, and for a family of four or five you’re still hovering around poverty, but at least you have a chance of survival. I want to make sure all my state employees — being a former state employee myself — are taken care of. There is no reason to exclude anyone from a raise from the State of North Carolina, and I absolutely want to take care of my teachers. We have infrastructure needs, but we also have to take care of the students’ most important resource, which is the classroom teacher. Those are some of my main priorities. Coming back to Raleigh I also want to continue building on some of the relationships I’ve already established in the General Assembly. I’ve developed a tremendous amount of respect on both sides of the aisle, and I do believe if I get the chance to go back to Raleigh and continue representing District 21, that will only grow. Also heading back to Raleigh, I will be a veteran legislator, not a freshman. The chances of me being placed in a leadership role are much greater this time around.

SI: The budget stalemate in North Carolina has resulted in an impasse and the lack of a budget for an unprecedented amount of time. What are your thoughts on that stalemate and its effect on state and local operations, as well as public perception, and how can this be avoided in the future?

Smith: This stalemate has been a critical hit to the State of North Carolina. In this budget, the budget will continue as it was in the previous biennium, however there is no new money that is allowed to be spent unless there is a separate budget item that is pulled out and considered on a separate basis. This impasse, according to the Republican Party, is all about Medicaid expansion. Well, there was a compromise offered. That compromise was that there would be a work requirement for individuals seeking Medicaid and that we would agree to a co-pay for those individuals. We agreed to both of those concessions, however we’ve yet to get the Speaker to bring to the floor for a vote. One of the things we’ve got to agree on is that the people of North Carolina are more important than our politics. We’ve got to agree that Medicaid expansion absolutely is vital to the survival, especially of Southeastern North Carolina. Once we agree upon that, I think we can get to a budget that will be beneficial to everyone. The way we get to that agreement: we actually need to be in session. The Speaker called for us to recess until April. I did not quite understand why we were called to recess until April, but this is valuable negotiating time, in my humble opinion. I do not control that, nor does the minority party. The majority party controls when the House and the Senate is in session, and the majority party decided we would recess until April. I can’t wait to get back to Raleigh in April so we can continue these negotiations and we can take care of the good people of the State of North Carolina.

Pearsall: We’ve got to go to the drawing board and work it out, and hammer it out. That’s a tough question to answer not being there and being involved in it. The thing is, you have to go back to the drawing board and work out a plan — what’s best for our community.

SI: What do you see as the main issues facing Sampson County specifically, and what can you do to better Sampson’s position for the future?

Pearsall: My plan is our children. We need to get schools built for our kids. We need better schools for our children, and better pay for our teachers. My main focus is on three things: affordable healthcare, education and employment. Every citizen deserves to have an affordable healthcare plan. All our children, from kindergarten to 12th grade, deserve to have quality teachers in a safe learning environment. And employees deserve to have employers that provides a livable wage, job readiness training and reflects on employment needs.

Smith: Sampson County right now suffers from a lack of rural economic development and a lack of broadband. Those two are, in my humble opinion, essential to the growth of Sampson County. I’ve been to numerous rural economic development conventions and I’ve learned a lot about it. One of the things we have to accept and acknowledge is that when companies like Amazon and some of the major corporations come looking for locations, they’re not going to necessary come look at us in Sampson County. We don’t have the other various amenities that they’re looking for — the shopping centers, major access to highways, the restaurants — that they already want in place. We do have an awesome public school system — both Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are absolutely at the very top, some of the best school systems in all of North Carolina. However, we have to look at rural economic development from a perspective of developing our own opportunities. Entrepreneurship is absolutely the key. Business ownership is the way rural areas grow the best. We have to take advantage of our resources. We have our farmers, and they are our greatest economic driver in Sampson County. We have to create opportunities for them. Let’s talk about hemp for just a second. Hemp absolutely is an opportunity, but we’ve got to make sure that when we put it out there that it’s out there in a way that people can take advantage of it and profit from it. Lastly, we have to at some point talk about the taboo subject of medical marijuana. Again, because of the fact we are a farming community, we’re going to have to consider that in the future. It may not necessarily be a popular topic, but it is something we have to consider if we want to be able to be economically viable in our district.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

