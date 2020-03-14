Tractor-trailer wreck kills two UMO students

MOUNT OLIVE — Two University of Mount Olive students were killed in a wreck Thursday in Wayne County that injured five others. The university on Friday identified the students and offered their deepest condolences in the wake of a “horrific accident.”

Six of the seven involved were on UMO’s women’s lacrosse team and one is a former baseball player. The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 55 and Indian Springs Road. The students were in a Jeep that was struck by an oncoming transfer-trailer truck.

Freshmen exercise science major Madison Mergl of Sayville, N.Y., and sophomore agribusiness major Ann Wray of Oakland, N.J. died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the wreck.

The other students airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville are women’s lacrosse players: sophomore biology major Tiffany Lee of Gambrills, Md.; freshman exercise science major Alex Eubanks of Bowie, Md.; freshmen exercise science major Chaney Partrich of Chapin, S.C.; sophomore healthcare management major Amber McCarthy of Havelock, N.C.; and former baseball player and senior business management major Jett Swetland from Sparta, Ohio.

The university said in a statement that it is continuing to monitor the situation and a team of professionals was available on the campus to offer counseling. Rodger’s Chapel was to be open all day for prayer.

“It is a sad day for the University of Mount Olive,” Interim UMO President Dr. Ed Croom stated. “We are in prayer for everyone involved in this horrific accident. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of Ann Wray and Madison Mergl, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers as they continue to receive medical treatment. The University of Mount Olive is a close-knit community and this has hit us all hard.”

