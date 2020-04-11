AA5 delayed due to virus, kick-off pushed to August

As the COVID-19 pandemic displays its staying power, numbers of cases rising more and more each day, slated public events have fallen by the wayside. The latest local casualty is the ever-popular Alive After Five (AA5) Summer Concert Series, which will see dates pushed back — this time actually having to wait until summer.

The first show, slated for May, won’t happen until at least August.

Ray Jordan, AA5 Committee chairman, broke the news this week to sponsors, who have supported the concerts for the past decade and ensured they could be offered for free to the public.

“We hope that this message finds you and those you care for both safe and healthy in the midst of this public health crisis,” Jordan and AA5 Committee members stated. “We doubt that it will come as a surprise, but the Alive After Five Committee has decided that it is in the best interest of our community, our sponsors, concert attendees, artists, and crew to cancel the Alive After Five concerts scheduled for May 21st and June 18th. We cannot put into words how disappointed each member of the AA5 Committee is to be sending you this message.”

As of today, the reorganized concert schedule includes will be: Jim Quick and Coastline on Aug. 6; Spare Change on Aug. 20; The Entertainers on Sept. 17; The Band of Oz on Oct. 9; and closing out with a CAT 5 Band special event, which will now be slated sometimes between October and December.

Jim Quick & Coastline was originally set to kick off the series in May, while newcomer CAT 5 Band was to play in June.

The schedule of bands is still intact. The Band of Oz is still anticipated to play in conjunction with the 2020 Cycle NC Mountains-to-the-Coast Bike Tour, which is still slated to come through Sampson in October, with an overnight stop in Clinton. That event was expected to attract over 1,400 visitors to the county when it was first announced, but it is uncertain how things will unfold at this point.

AA5 Committee members said the decision to push the event was not made without deliberation.

“This decision was not entered into lightly, but we simply could not move forward knowing that these events may pose a health risk to our attendees, sponsors, band members, and those that work so hard to present each concert,” the message to sponsors noted. “In addition, we are also unsure at this time what restrictions, if any, that maybe placed on large gatherings or events.”

The committee is closely monitoring directives from the state and county.

The concerts have regularly been held at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

“We realize how much the AA5 concerts mean to you and our community. Please know that our committee is dedicated to doing the right thing for our community. We also realize that the community will very likely be ready for some fun, fellowship, and live entertainment in the coming months,” the AA5 Committee stated. “We do not think we can overstate the value and importance of your support during this most trying of times. Our committee is incredibly grateful for your support, advocacy, and partnership, now more than ever.”

COVID-19 update

The number of Sampson County’s cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) stands at 10, the bulk of those cases coming in the past week.

As of Thursday, there were 128 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, with the 10 positives. Three of those previously testing positive have since recovered, the Sampson County Health Department reported. There have been 94 negatives and 24 tests are pending, according to numbers updated Thursday. Sampson has had no deaths as a result of the virus.

An update was not provided on Friday.

Statewide, North Carolina had 3,908 confirmed cases covering 91 of its 100 counties as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 423 hospitalized as of Friday morning, and 74 people had died due to COVID-19. In total, as of Friday, there had been 57,645 COVID-19 tests completed, approximately 10,000 more than the number reported a day earlier, the agency said.

Duplin County’s number of positive COVID-19 patients stood at seven as of Tuesday, however that number spiked to 14 by Friday, likely in large part due to several staffers at Rose Hill Medical Center testing positive for COVID-19, Duplin County officials announced on Thursday.

“Of the 14 total laboratory confirmed positive cases, four of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation,” Duplin County said in a press release Friday. “Additionally, each case is attributed to community spread meaning the source of the infection is not known or travel related.”

Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay said residents need to take this virus seriously.

“Since Duplin County is experiencing community spread, we urge everyone to remain at home except to obtain essential items such as groceries and medications. When you leave your home, remember to physically distance yourself from others, use proper hand hygiene, and limit your social interactions,” Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay.

Earlier this week, Sampson health officials urged continued vigilance in combating the spread of the virus whose numbers continue to rise in this state and across the country.

Sampson Regional Medical Center officials also implored residents to use an abundance of caution.

“Treat every place you or your children go as if it could be infected,” a message from Sampson Regional stated. “Knowing the whereabouts of one confirmed individual will not change the number of unconfirmed people who are sharing the same gas pump and grocery check-out. We cannot stress enough the importance of staying in unless necessary to be out, and when out, cleaning hands well. When out, keep a 6-foot distance from others and try to keep your hands away from your face.”

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

See Dr. Amy’s column inside today’s edition as well as the informational spread on 10A for more information about the virus and how we all can prevent it from spreading.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_AA5logo.jpg

Cases at 10 in Sampson, spike to 14 in Duplin

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.