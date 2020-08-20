Clinton woman dies in N.C. 403 collision

A Clinton woman died in a collision on N.C. 403 in northern Sampson County on Wednesday, when her vehicle hydroplaned into the oncoming lane of travel and collided nearly head-on with a pickup truck hauling a dump trailer.

At 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper F.B. Bautista responded to a two-vehicle, fatal collision on N.C. 403, south of Faison. The investigation found that a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling south on N.C. 403 when it traveled over water that was moving across the roadway, due to a recent heavy rain, patrol authorities said. A 2020 Chevrolet pickup, pulling a dump trailer, was traveling north on N.C. 403 at the time.

The Honda hydroplaned, traveled left of center, and into the Chevrolet’s path of travel. The two vehicles collided, nearly head-on, in the northbound lane of N.C. 403, about 0.7 miles south of East Darden Road, according to reports.

Lucia Guardado Rizo, 43, of Grantham Street, Clinton, the driver and sole occupant of the Honda, was killed by the impact.

The Chevrolet pickup was operated by Calvin Glenn Ferguson of Winterville, N.C. Walter Erwin Bryant of Greenville, N.C., was a passenger in the Chevrolet. Both were transported to Sampson Regional for minor injuries, according to patrol reports.

Highway Patrol First Sgt. Bryan Smith said Wednesday’s fatal collision was the sixth investigated by the patrol in Sampson this year, compared to nine fatal collisions resulting in eleven fatalities at this time last year. It was the first deadly wreck in Sampson since July 19

There have been seven deaths in as many wrecks in the county in 2020, with the first deadly wreck of the year — a single-vehicle collision on Jan. 2 — occurring within the Clinton city limits and investigated by the Clinton Police Department.

The Highway Patrol in Sampson County has investigated 17 deaths on county roads in each of the last two years, 2018 and 2019.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.