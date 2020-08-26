Realtors, Rotary join to protect schools

For Clinton City Schools, Superintendent Wesley Johnson, right, accepts a check to help provide personal protection equipment for schools. Also pictured are realtor Georgina Zeng, left, and Sheila Peterson, executive director of human resources for human resources of Clinton City Schools. Courtesy Photo|Michelle Watson

Cape Fear Realtors recently presented checks to Clinton City Schools (CCS) and Sampson County Schools (SCS) to help purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for protection against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Wilmington-based nonprofit organization that serves real estate professionals, teamed up with the Rotary Club for the project.

Michelle Watson, director of marketing and communications, said the Rotary Club donated $6,000 and Cape Fear REALTORS provided $1,500 to divide between SCS, CCS, and Duplin County Schools. Each school system received $2,500. Funds will be used to purchase items such as hand sanitizer, masks, and thermometers.

Students from SCS and CCS began school Monday, Aug. 17. Due to COVID-19, students from SCS started the school with a remote learning plan that will last for several weeks. CCS leaders opted for a mix of online instruction and face-to-face classroom time. During the year, school leaders will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.