Alford marks 30 years in ministry

Pastor Willie Alford will celebrate his 30th pastoral anniversary this weekend.

Alford has been a pastor since he was 21 years old when he got the call from God to preach. He got saved on his 21st birthday and he was called into the ministry. He preached his first sermon on Feb. 19, 1986. His home church is Keathern Baptist Church in Harrells. He was ordained as a missionary baptist in 1988.

“The call came from God,” Alford said of his reasoning for becoming a pastor. “Basically I answered the call that God had on my life and I call it a privilege and an honor to serve.”

Pastor Alford is the youngest of 10 children born to the late James B. and Mary Jane Alford. Pastor Alford is married to the former Nancy “Jackie” Corbett and they reside in Harrells. They are the parents of two daughters, Latisha and Willetta and grandparents to a grandson, Christian Alford. Corbett is also a pastor and she and Alford work as a team.

“I’ve been blessed,” Alford commented. “I have a wonderful church family at Popular Grove. I have a good report a good relationship with our deacon of the trustees and the church members and I count myself as one of them. They’re family; they’re friends. We enjoy fellowshipping and we enjoy serving together. It’s just important to me to be able to serve. I believe that God has called us into an office of servitude.”

The Sampson County native was born in Harrells.

He received his education in Sampson County Schools and graduated with honors from Union High School in 1973. He was basketball player who was offered several scholarships to various universities. During this time his mother became ill and taking care of her was paramount to him. However, in order to do so, he had to give up his scholarship offers.

In 1995, he graduated with honors from Liberty University Bible School in Lynchburg, Va., and attended seminar classes at Shaw University from 1988-1994. Pastor Alford resigned as Youth Counselor Chairperson of Kenansville Eastern Missionary Baptist Association (KEMBA) in January 2003, after serving for over 10 years. He completed a 12-month Clinical Pastoral Education Chaplaincy Program from New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) in 2007 and currently serves as a chaplain associate at the hospital.

He serves as a board member for The Governor’s Unmet Needs Committee of Sampson County; Sampson Emergency Food and Shelter Committee; and Coastal Area Health Education Center’s Cancer Community Outreach Board in New Hanover County. He stated that he enjoys being a humanitarian.

One of his long standing goals is to continue to preach the Word of God and serve Him all throughout his life. He wishes to be a blessing to those he preaches to.

“I am my brother’s keeper,” he noted. “That means I must do all I can to help my brother grow. When I say brother, I mean mankind, my brothers and sisters. My job is to help them to grow and to help them to better themselves and better their life. And as long as I can do that, that is my continuing goal. That is my continuing ambition.”

Alford considers himself to be a family man who love spending time with hi family. He stated that the recent pandemic has put the world in a difficult position but his family can continue to love one another from a distance.

“I like to say that I’m unique; I’m different,” Alford added. “I have my own philosophies about life and about situations. By continuing to put God first, I sit in his grace. I know I’m always on the right road. That gives me great satisfaction and gratification.”

He stated one of his biggest accomplishments is the day he became a Christian. He feels excited about his 30th anniversary for preaching at NHRMC but he stated it’s not about him; it’s about God and his relationship with God. He is thankful the church has enough love and support to recognize him for this anniversary but he wants the day to be about God. He is also thankful to have had the longevity to serve at one church for 30 years.

“Pastor Alford served as one of our associate pastors under the leadership of the late Pastor R. W. Lowe before undertaking the pastorship (May 1990) at Poplar Grove Missionary Baptist Church,” Ruby Bell, NHRMC member stated. “Under his dedicated leadership PGMBC actualized their vision of a new church in September, 2004. PGMBC celebrated its 10th year church anniversary under his leadership September 2014. We, the members of PGMBC, believe that he is an anointed man of God and a great spiritual leader.”

COVID-19 has caused the church to stray away from doing some of the things they want to do according to Alford. But he feels that they will be able to do some of those things soon.

Alford noted that being a pastor can be lonely and stressful. He stated that sometimes he can be misunderstood but nevertheless it is always a joy.

“There’s a lot of sleepless nights because you’re up studying, you’re praying, you’re at the hospital praying with people and you’re constantly on the go,” Alford stated. “It’s the one job that’s 24/7. When I say 24/7 that means that you’re on call 24/7. You’re never off the clock. You’re always ready for service. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, if you get a call, you need to answer it. There are people that are hurting. There are people that need you and now with the COVID, your church family really need you right now.”

Alford stated that preaching of the Gospel is the greatest profession because it helps save people and it causes them to make a decision that will affect their life.

“It’s a joy,” Alford admitted. “The joy of it is that if you have served well, you know that God is pleased.”

A common misconception of the job is that the pastor is a superhuman being and a hero that could do anything according to the pastor. He told of a time where he had a call to come to a room where a family lost their love one. When he came into the room the wife of the lost loved one wanted him to bring her husband back to life. But that is not a power a pastor has. He cannot pray to God and ask for God to bring people back from the dead.

One of the toughest part of the job, according to the pastor, is dealing with death. He stated when his people hurt — he hurts. He stated the death of a child is particularly hard.

On the other hand, one of the biggest joys of the job is seeing his people living by the word of God.

“I get joy as far as doing what God told me,” Alford concluded.

