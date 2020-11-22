Presidents Findt, Page honored

DUBLIN — Dr. Darrell Page and Dr. William Findt were honored Tuesday night by the trustees of Bladen Community College.

Approval to name two buildings in their honor will yield the John Darrell Page Student Resources Center and the William Charles Findt Workforce Development Building. Both were present for the meeting and were extended congratulations from college president Dr. Amanda Lee, trustees Chairman Dennis Troy and the trustees.

They were praised for leaderships, hard work, and shaping the lives of many through creating a quality education at the college.

“This is a historical event,” Troy said, “and we thank you for your leadership skills.”

“It was my great honor to serve as president of the college,” Findt said. “When I retired from Bladen Community College I had 50 years in education and all of them were good. But the best years, I would have to say, were my years here at Bladen Community College.”

Findt previously worked for Sampson County Schools and then at Sampson Community College, for nine years, back in the 1970s, serving as a dean at the college.

“I am just overwhelmed,” Page said.

He credited much of the success of the school to a “culture of quality” with both the presidents and the trustees working together.

“Bladen Community College is in my heart,” he said.

Page said that as much as Findt was an academic, he was a jock and football was his passion.

“But I did graduate,” he said with a chuckle.

Trustee Hayes Petteway said, “It’s been so gratifying, to be a small, tiny little part, and see what Bladen Community College has done, and the way it’s grown. I know that in some colleges there are always crisis, but our presidents have kind of headed off crises.

“They have kept us on the straight and narrow, and the college is strong.”

Petteway said that the past presidents, as well as Lee, have shown “great leadership and were wonderful assets to the college.”

Trustee Ricky Leinwand said that it was an honor to be with both of them.

“I feel like I have learned a lot,” Leinwand said. “We are just so proud that we were able to name these buildings after the both of you.”

Trustee Ray Britt, who represents the Bladen County commissioners, said, “On behalf of the commissioners, who represent the people of this county, we want to congratulate you. This is well deserved. You two have been two great stewards of the finances that the county has given over the years. They are very appreciative of the work you have done and the legacy you have left behind.”

Trustee Mary Andrews added, “I would like to personally tell Dr. Page that I do appreciate the fact that you were there with my father when he received his GED and that you were with him every step of the way.”

Page has fond memories of Leinwand and his father, proprietors of a downtown store for more than 80 years.

“Looking at Mr. Leinwand back there, I will never forget going back to your shop, as a young president,” Page said. “Your daddy looking at me, and he said ‘Son, where’d you get that tacky suit! That’s not a Leinwand suit!’

“I didn’t know who the heck he was. I may not have worn the suit but I guarantee you that Ricky Leinwand was my choice for trustee, and others, not just mine. He’s done a wonderful job. I’m just flabbergasted, and I don’t know what to say, other than thank you.”

The student resource building, constructed in 2009 and also commonly known as the library, has 11,536 square feet, and is used as a central gathering spot in addition to being a resource center.

The Workforce Development building was completed earlier this year. It has 13,055 square feet, several state of the art amenities, a teaching auditorium, classrooms and labs.

Page served as the president from 1997 to 2008. He facilitated the transition of moving from a quarter system to a semester system. He continues to be active in the campus activities and has stayed in the community, being supportive of the college in numerous ways.

Findt, president from 2008 until his retirement in 2019, oversaw the completion of the Student Resource Center and welding building. He has been instrumental in the growth of the campus and Bladen Community College Foundation, and secured multiple grants for various projects and programs. He also continues to be active in the community.

Both attributed much to their spouses, who were with them. Findt was joined by his wife, Jo-Anne, who is from Clinton. Their children were raised in Clinton, the fifth generation to live on Main Street. Page was joined by his wife, Kathy.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or [email protected]