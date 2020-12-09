Cooper issues curfew in new order

Cooper COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Sampson County is back in the red as a site of “critical community spread,” according to the new COVID-19 County Alert System. The update was released Tuesday, the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced a modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends.

Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Tuesday announced the order, which requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and takes effect this Friday, Dec. 11. It will be in place until at least January 8, 2021.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask requirement. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down,” Cooper said. “Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays. It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”

The new order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and more to close at 10 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.

In the past week, North Carolina’s case count has broken single-day records on three separate days, including crossing more than 6,000 cases per day on two of those days. Just a month ago, cases were under 3,000 per day. In recent days, the percent of tests returning positive has increased to more than 10%.

Sampson officials on Tuesday reported 70 new positives in the county, according to the Sampson County Health Department. There were two additional deaths reported Monday, bringing the toll here to 50.

According to the Tuesday report from local health officials, there were 11,218 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date (up 70 from Monday), to include 7,165 total negative tests (unchanged from Monday), along with 4,053 positives since the start of the pandemic, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.

Of the 4,053 total positive tests dating back to March, a number of those now recovered is no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases is unknown.

Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson told the Sampson County Board of Commissioners at its Monday night meeting that COVID-19 vaccines were expected to be delivered to both the local health department and the hospital this month, with the tentative date of delivery tentatively set at Dec. 14.

A second allocation will be made in the mid-February to March timeframe, based on priority groups determined by the state, Robinson noted. The health director said she and others are working locally to determine how the vaccines will be distributed into the community.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 404,032 laboratory-confirmed cases, a figure that was up 4,670 cases from Monday. The state tallied 5,605 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 45 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 2,373 hospitalized (up 133 from Monday for yet another record high) and nearly 5.7 million COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

Half the state ‘critical’

Tuesday’s COVID-19 County Alert System update revealed that nearly half the state’s counties are in the red, now site of “critical community spread.” The number of red counties has more than doubled since the last County Alert System update on Nov. 23. It is up from 20 to 48, nearly half the state’s counties.

There are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous report. With Tuesday’s report, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier.

Sampson was previously the site of significant community spread, after being a critical site earlier in November.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days, and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low” in Tuesday’s report, as it has been in previous reports, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 657.9 (up from the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 10.3% (up from 9.5%).

Duplin was in the orange, denoting “significant community spread.”

Local hospital impact in Duplin was again listed as “moderate,” with the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 at 446 (down from 609.2 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 7.5% (up from 6.6%).

On Saturday, Cohen and the NCDHHS released a statement further reiterating their concern with the numbers.

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing,” the statement read. “This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now.

”We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU,” the statement continued. “I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”

Cooper on Tuesday said further action would be taken to slow the spread of the virus if trends do not improve. This could require further limiting of restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping and retail capacity restrictions, among other safety protocols, the governor noted.

“Your actions can keep people from getting sick, save lives, and make sure our hospitals can care for people whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community now,” said Cohen.