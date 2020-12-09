Cooper issues curfew in new order

Cooper
COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Sampson County is back in the red as a site of “critical community spread,” according to the new COVID-19 County Alert System. The update was released Tuesday, the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced a modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends.
Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Tuesday announced the order, which requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and takes effect this Friday, Dec. 11. It will be in place until at least January 8, 2021.
“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask requirement. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down,” Cooper said. “Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays. It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”
The new order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and more to close at 10 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.
In the past week, North Carolina’s case count has broken single-day records on three separate days, including crossing more than 6,000 cases per day on two of those days. Just a month ago, cases were under 3,000 per day. In recent days, the percent of tests returning positive has increased to more than 10%.
Sampson officials on Tuesday reported 70 new positives in the county, according to the Sampson County Health Department. There were two additional deaths reported Monday, bringing the toll here to 50.
According to the Tuesday report from local health officials, there were 11,218 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date (up 70 from Monday), to include 7,165 total negative tests (unchanged from Monday), along with 4,053 positives since the start of the pandemic, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.
Of the 4,053 total positive tests dating back to March, a number of those now recovered is no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases is unknown.
Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson told the Sampson County Board of Commissioners at its Monday night meeting that COVID-19 vaccines were expected to be delivered to both the local health department and the hospital this month, with the tentative date of delivery tentatively set at Dec. 14.
A second allocation will be made in the mid-February to March timeframe, based on priority groups determined by the state, Robinson noted. The health director said she and others are working locally to determine how the vaccines will be distributed into the community.
Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 404,032 laboratory-confirmed cases, a figure that was up 4,670 cases from Monday. The state tallied 5,605 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 45 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.
There were 2,373 hospitalized (up 133 from Monday for yet another record high) and nearly 5.7 million COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.
Half the state ‘critical’
Tuesday’s COVID-19 County Alert System update revealed that nearly half the state’s counties are in the red, now site of “critical community spread.” The number of red counties has more than doubled since the last County Alert System update on Nov. 23. It is up from 20 to 48, nearly half the state’s counties.
There are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous report. With Tuesday’s report, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier.
Sampson was previously the site of significant community spread, after being a critical site earlier in November.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
To meet critical, counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days, and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).
While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low” in Tuesday’s report, as it has been in previous reports, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 657.9 (up from the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 10.3% (up from 9.5%).
Duplin was in the orange, denoting “significant community spread.”
Local hospital impact in Duplin was again listed as “moderate,” with the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 at 446 (down from 609.2 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 7.5% (up from 6.6%).
On Saturday, Cohen and the NCDHHS released a statement further reiterating their concern with the numbers.
“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing,” the statement read. “This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now.
”We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU,” the statement continued. “I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”
Cooper on Tuesday said further action would be taken to slow the spread of the virus if trends do not improve. This could require further limiting of restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping and retail capacity restrictions, among other safety protocols, the governor noted.
“Your actions can keep people from getting sick, save lives, and make sure our hospitals can care for people whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community now,” said Cohen.