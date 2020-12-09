Cooper issues curfew in new order

Sampson ‘critical’ again; vaccine on the way

By Chris Berendt [email protected]
Sampson County is site of ‘critical community spread’ along with 47 other counties in the state, according to the newly-updated COVID-19 County Alert System.

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Sampson County is back in the red as a site of “critical community spread,” according to the new COVID-19 County Alert System. The update was released Tuesday, the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced a modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends.

Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Tuesday announced the order, which requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and takes effect this Friday, Dec. 11. It will be in place until at least January 8, 2021.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask requirement. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down,” Cooper said. “Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays. It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”

The new order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and more to close at 10 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.

In the past week, North Carolina’s case count has broken single-day records on three separate days, including crossing more than 6,000 cases per day on two of those days. Just a month ago, cases were under 3,000 per day. In recent days, the percent of tests returning positive has increased to more than 10%.

Sampson officials on Tuesday reported 70 new positives in the county, according to the Sampson County Health Department. There were two additional deaths reported Monday, bringing the toll here to 50.

According to the Tuesday report from local health officials, there were 11,218 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson to date (up 70 from Monday), to include 7,165 total negative tests (unchanged from Monday), along with 4,053 positives since the start of the pandemic, according to local health officials. A number of pending tests is no longer included in the county report.

Of the 4,053 total positive tests dating back to March, a number of those now recovered is no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases is unknown.

Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson told the Sampson County Board of Commissioners at its Monday night meeting that COVID-19 vaccines were expected to be delivered to both the local health department and the hospital this month, with the tentative date of delivery tentatively set at Dec. 14.

A second allocation will be made in the mid-February to March timeframe, based on priority groups determined by the state, Robinson noted. The health director said she and others are working locally to determine how the vaccines will be distributed into the community.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, there were 404,032 laboratory-confirmed cases, a figure that was up 4,670 cases from Monday. The state tallied 5,605 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 45 from Monday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 2,373 hospitalized (up 133 from Monday for yet another record high) and nearly 5.7 million COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina as of noon Tuesday, the most recent figures showed.

Half the state ‘critical’

Tuesday’s COVID-19 County Alert System update revealed that nearly half the state’s counties are in the red, now site of “critical community spread.” The number of red counties has more than doubled since the last County Alert System update on Nov. 23. It is up from 20 to 48, nearly half the state’s counties.

There are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous report. With Tuesday’s report, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier.

Sampson was previously the site of significant community spread, after being a critical site earlier in November.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days, and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low” in Tuesday’s report, as it has been in previous reports, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 657.9 (up from the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 10.3% (up from 9.5%).

Duplin was in the orange, denoting “significant community spread.”

Local hospital impact in Duplin was again listed as “moderate,” with the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 at 446 (down from 609.2 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 7.5% (up from 6.6%).

On Saturday, Cohen and the NCDHHS released a statement further reiterating their concern with the numbers.

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing,” the statement read. “This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now.

”We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU,” the statement continued. “I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”

Cooper on Tuesday said further action would be taken to slow the spread of the virus if trends do not improve. This could require further limiting of restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping and retail capacity restrictions, among other safety protocols, the governor noted.

“Your actions can keep people from getting sick, save lives, and make sure our hospitals can care for people whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community now,” said Cohen.