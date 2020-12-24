Rose Hill FD urges help for family after Christmas Eve fire

An early-morning fire Thursday gutted a local residence and left a family of five, including three young children, without any belongings or Christmas gifts — and area firefighters are pleading for the public to help them deliver the joy of Christmas even in the midst of despair.

Just minutes after 4 a.m. Thursday, units from Rose Hill, Magnolia and Warsaw were dispatched to 105 Danny Kay Wells Lane, just outside of Rose Hill, following a call of a structure fire. According to reports from the Rose Hill Fire Department, upon arrival, units found the fire was visible in just over half of the structure with heavy smoke showing.

“The fire was quickly attacked and brought under control after approximately 20 minutes,” a Facebook post on the Rose Hill Fire Department page stated. “The fire had gutted the trailer destroying everything inside. The family escaped the fire with only the clothes they were sleeping in. All of their Christmas was destroyed along with everything else.”

That family includes three children, all boys, and two adults.

“We are asking that anyone that will and is able, to consider donating something to this family,” the fire department post continued. “They may receive some housing allowance from the Red Cross, but the Christmas items won’t be replaced in time for Christmas tonight. The children were visibly shaken by the incident.”

Any monetary donations would be appreciated as well as any clothes and something for the children’s Christmas.

The children include a 2-year-old boy who wears size 3T; a 6-year-old boy who wears size 6-7; and a 9-year-old boy who wears size 7-8. The adults include a 20-year-old male who wears size 34 pants and size S shirts, and a 30-year-old female who wears size 8-9 pants and size M shirts.

Items may be dropped off at Rose Hill Fire Department, at 108 East Main St. in Rose Hill utilizing the side door on Mallard Alley. The door will be unlocked and open. According to fire officials, anyone wishing to offer any financial assistance can call 910-305-5349 for instructions.