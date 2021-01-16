Friendly Trio begins 2021 giving

With 2021 underway during an ongoing pandemic, the Friendly Trio Community Development Center is looking forward to helping people in need.

The organization is hosting its New Year Drive-through food distribution from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. It’s free and open to the community. Charles Strickland, director of the Friendly Trio CDC, enjoys watching more people come and receive assistance.

“We know that’s nothing but the grace of God,” Strickland said about making a difference . “We do ask the people to come if they need it. If you don’t need it, pray that somebody can come so they can help themselves.”

The Friendly Trio program began more than a decade ago to help seniors and other groups in the community. In the summer, the Friendly Feeding for Kids program, provides meals, education and character development to participant. During the holiday seasons, dinner meals are served to seniors. Many of the endeavors are made possible by volunteers and organizations.

“We’re thankful to the different vendors and support that people have bestowed upon us,” he said. “We’re definitely trying to support the Sampson County area.”

Individuals who wish to receive a food package are encouraged to complete an application before the distribution date. Past recipients who completed an application with a Friendly Trio CDC committee member for food are not required to fill out another form for the upcoming event.

For safety reasons related to COVID-19, participants are being asked to stay in their vehicles and wear protective face coverings. Volunteers will be available to assist visitors at the drive-through.

“We thank you for your support as we strive to strengthen the community through compassionate service,” Strickland said.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Strickland at 910-590-4925.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.