Sampson vaccinates 1,400; Duplin event postponed

A drive‐through mass vaccination clinic in Clinton on Saturday saw nearly 1,400 people vaccinated, even as state officials warned that in the midst of counties ramping up vaccination events, doses may soon run low. In Duplin, a limited state allocation has forced the postponement of a large-scale vaccination event.

The Sampson County Health Department’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination clinic was held throughout the day Saturday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. The first cars waiting for their vaccine were in line at about 1 a.m. More than 200 vaccines were administered by 9 a.m.

“Good planning and a dedicated staff eager to serve allowed us to be staged and ready to go early,” the county stated on its Sampson County Government Facebook Page. “More than 80 staff and a dozen volunteers worked from daybreak to late afternoon vaccinating about 1,385 individuals.”

County officials credited Sampson County Health Department, Sampson County Emergency Services, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Agri-Exposition staff and volunteers on site, while Sampson Department of Social Services employees were back at the office doing real-time data entry.

“We salute our staff … for dedicating their Saturday to the important work,” the county statement read.

Vaccinations were provided on a first-come, first-served basis as available vaccine supply allows. Vaccinations were available to those who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. It was the second such mass vaccination event held in Sampson, after nearly 600 people 75 and older received a first dose earlier this month.

“The Sampson County Health Department’s goal is to make vaccinations available to as many members of the public as possible as quickly as our supplies are received to slow the spread of COVID‐19 and return some normalcy to our communities,” a county statement last week read. “Please understand, however, that we must follow the guidelines set forth by the state and work within the constraints of our limited supply.”

Following the state’s newly expanded vaccination prioritization, vaccines are being offered solely for those aged 65 and older.

The Sampson County Health Department began accepting vaccination appointments last week for those 65-plus years of age via the Sampson County COVID Helpline, at 910-490-1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

Local officials said that additional vaccination clinics are being scheduled for the coming weeks in Sampson County. The county’s vaccine information page, at https://bit.ly/3iLk33i, and its social media will have details about those upcoming events and transportation assistance.

This week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched a new online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

“Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD.

North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible. Local vaccine providers have worked tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people under difficult circumstances. This past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, the state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.

As of Sunday evening, 88% of all first doses have been reported as being administered. Providers reported administering more than 260,000 doses this past week. As of Monday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

“These numbers were achieved by three actions the state took, including facilitating large-scale vaccination events, asking providers to aggressively ramp up their vaccine throughout this past week with any needed support from the state, and working with many providers to stand up special events reaching underserved communities,” the NCDHHS stated.

Beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 27, North Carolina will have only 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine.

“As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week,” the NCDHHS stated. “Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments.”

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” said Cohen.

Due to the vaccine supply being limited, states must vaccinate people in groups.

To save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19, independent state and federal public health advisory committees recommend first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.

Duplin event postponed

Duplin County had tentatively coordinated a second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Friday; however, the event has been postponed.

“Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the state has hindered our ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time,” a Duplin County Government Facebook post read. “We continue to plan future vaccine clinics in Duplin County. We will release information about each clinic 5-7 days before the event, based on the weekly vaccine allocation from the state.”

“We understand that many residents are anxious to receive a vaccine, and we are eager to give vaccines to those who are waiting,” the statement read. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation and patience as we work to distribute our allocations of the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

As of Tuesday, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are second doses available within the appropriate timeframe for those who have received the first dose, officials said.

Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NCDHHS.

Information on the vaccine plan and current active group are available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Future updates will include a vaccine finder and other interactive features so that every North Carolinian has a spot for information and is able to take their shot. For more information and to find your vaccine group, visit findmygroup.nc.gov.

In Sampson, there were 16,185 COVID-19 tests performed as of Tuesday (up 134 from Monday). From that total, 10,053 have been negative (up 78) to go along with 6,132 positives (up 56 from Monday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 now total 78.

A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 727,423, with 3,978 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,776 deaths due to COVID-19, up 56 from Monday, according to the NCDHHS.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,368 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, up 81 after dropping 379 since last week.

There have been more than 8.5 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.