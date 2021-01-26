Sampson vaccinates 1,400; Duplin event postponed

January 26, 2021 gpsAdmin2 Top Stories 0
By Chris Berendt [email protected]
The Sampson County Health Department’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Agri-Exposition Center parking lot in Clinton saw nearly 1,400 vaccinated. Courtesy photo

The Sampson County Health Department’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Agri-Exposition Center parking lot in Clinton saw nearly 1,400 vaccinated.

Courtesy photo

<p>Vaccines were ready for those 65 and older who waited in line at a mass vaccination on Saturday.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Vaccines were ready for those 65 and older who waited in line at a mass vaccination on Saturday.

Courtesy photo

<p>There were 1,385 people vaccinated at Saturday’s mass vaccination clinic.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

There were 1,385 people vaccinated at Saturday’s mass vaccination clinic.

Courtesy photo

<p>The second mass vaccination event saw nearly 1,400 vaccinated, on the heels of a first mass vaccination earlier this month where about 600 shots were administered.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

The second mass vaccination event saw nearly 1,400 vaccinated, on the heels of a first mass vaccination earlier this month where about 600 shots were administered.

Courtesy photo

<p>The first cars waiting for their vaccine in Clinton were in line at about 1 a.m. Saturday. More than 200 vaccines were administered by 9 a.m.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

The first cars waiting for their vaccine in Clinton were in line at about 1 a.m. Saturday. More than 200 vaccines were administered by 9 a.m.

Courtesy photo

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

A drive‐through mass vaccination clinic in Clinton on Saturday saw nearly 1,400 people vaccinated, even as state officials warned that in the midst of counties ramping up vaccination events, doses may soon run low. In Duplin, a limited state allocation has forced the postponement of a large-scale vaccination event.

The Sampson County Health Department’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination clinic was held throughout the day Saturday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. The first cars waiting for their vaccine were in line at about 1 a.m. More than 200 vaccines were administered by 9 a.m.

“Good planning and a dedicated staff eager to serve allowed us to be staged and ready to go early,” the county stated on its Sampson County Government Facebook Page. “More than 80 staff and a dozen volunteers worked from daybreak to late afternoon vaccinating about 1,385 individuals.”

County officials credited Sampson County Health Department, Sampson County Emergency Services, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Agri-Exposition staff and volunteers on site, while Sampson Department of Social Services employees were back at the office doing real-time data entry.

“We salute our staff … for dedicating their Saturday to the important work,” the county statement read.

Vaccinations were provided on a first-come, first-served basis as available vaccine supply allows. Vaccinations were available to those who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. It was the second such mass vaccination event held in Sampson, after nearly 600 people 75 and older received a first dose earlier this month.

“The Sampson County Health Department’s goal is to make vaccinations available to as many members of the public as possible as quickly as our supplies are received to slow the spread of COVID‐19 and return some normalcy to our communities,” a county statement last week read. “Please understand, however, that we must follow the guidelines set forth by the state and work within the constraints of our limited supply.”

Following the state’s newly expanded vaccination prioritization, vaccines are being offered solely for those aged 65 and older.

The Sampson County Health Department began accepting vaccination appointments last week for those 65-plus years of age via the Sampson County COVID Helpline, at 910-490-1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

Local officials said that additional vaccination clinics are being scheduled for the coming weeks in Sampson County. The county’s vaccine information page, at https://bit.ly/3iLk33i, and its social media will have details about those upcoming events and transportation assistance.

This week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched a new online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

“Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD.

North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible. Local vaccine providers have worked tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people under difficult circumstances. This past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, the state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.

As of Sunday evening, 88% of all first doses have been reported as being administered. Providers reported administering more than 260,000 doses this past week. As of Monday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

“These numbers were achieved by three actions the state took, including facilitating large-scale vaccination events, asking providers to aggressively ramp up their vaccine throughout this past week with any needed support from the state, and working with many providers to stand up special events reaching underserved communities,” the NCDHHS stated.

Beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 27, North Carolina will have only 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine.

“As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week,” the NCDHHS stated. “Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments.”

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” said Cohen.

Due to the vaccine supply being limited, states must vaccinate people in groups.

To save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19, independent state and federal public health advisory committees recommend first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.

Duplin event postponed

Duplin County had tentatively coordinated a second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Friday; however, the event has been postponed.

“Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the state has hindered our ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time,” a Duplin County Government Facebook post read. “We continue to plan future vaccine clinics in Duplin County. We will release information about each clinic 5-7 days before the event, based on the weekly vaccine allocation from the state.”

“We understand that many residents are anxious to receive a vaccine, and we are eager to give vaccines to those who are waiting,” the statement read. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation and patience as we work to distribute our allocations of the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

As of Tuesday, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are second doses available within the appropriate timeframe for those who have received the first dose, officials said.

Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NCDHHS.

Information on the vaccine plan and current active group are available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Future updates will include a vaccine finder and other interactive features so that every North Carolinian has a spot for information and is able to take their shot. For more information and to find your vaccine group, visit findmygroup.nc.gov.

In Sampson, there were 16,185 COVID-19 tests performed as of Tuesday (up 134 from Monday). From that total, 10,053 have been negative (up 78) to go along with 6,132 positives (up 56 from Monday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 now total 78.

A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Statewide as of noon Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 727,423, with 3,978 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,776 deaths due to COVID-19, up 56 from Monday, according to the NCDHHS.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,368 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, up 81 after dropping 379 since last week.

There have been more than 8.5 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.