Weather delays vaccine shipment

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases

Due to weather conditions nationwide, the Sampson Regional Medical Center is experiencing shipment delays and will not be receiving this week’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced late Tuesday.

“Scheduling for those nearing the target date for their second dose may be delayed,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page. “Based on guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the second dose can be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The recommended target date reflected on your Vaccination Record Card is 28 days from the first dose given. This allows a 14-day grace period to receive your second dose.”

Hospital officials informed the public that if theyreceived their first dose at the hospital’s vaccination clinic and are nearing their target date for their second dose, hospital staff will be contacting them by phone to schedule as soon as the vaccine comes in.

Those who are waiting to schedule their first dose should remain subscribed to the waitlist for email notification for open appointments, hospital officials said.

There were 17,630 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, including 11,026 negatives and 6,604 positives. The county stands at 86 deaths attributed to the virus. A new report was not released Wednesday by the Sampson County Health Department, which was holding a vaccination clinic.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 829,507, including 3,167 newly-reported cases.The state tallied 10,670 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a rise of 108 over Tuesday’s total, the health agency reported. There were 1,954 people hospitalized as of Wednesday, a drop of 34.

There have been roughly 9.7 million people tested for COVID as of Tuesday, according to the state’s numbers.

State leaders have outlined the next phase of vaccinations, including getting teachers and child care workers in for vaccines. Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating all people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Vaccine eligibility for people in Group 3 will begin Feb. 24 for teachers and child care workers and March 10 for additional front-line essential workers.

Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

A series of vaccination clinics in Sampson is continuing through this month at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. The next clinic is on tap for this Wednesday, Feb. 24. It will again be a drive-thru format at the Expo Center, designated for those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time. For detailed information on upcoming clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in North Carolina, however state health officials attest that while the variant may be more contagious, the vaccine is expected to be effective against it and others that may come down the line.

Approximately 1.9 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Wednesday.

In Sampson, 7,440 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to statistics provided via the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. There were more than 10,000 total doses administered, including 7,440 first doses and 2,633 second doses, the Sampson figures show.

North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

Alert System report coming

Sampson is currently one of 33 orange counties, denoting substantial community spread of the virus, an upgrade from the red critical category, according to a Feb. 4 report of the COVID-19 County Alert System. Sampson is expected to stay out of the red as metrics continue to improve. The next system report is due out Thursday (today).

There are currently 61 red counties, indicating critical community spread. In the previous report on Jan. 20, there were 86 counties in the red, 13 orange counties and just one yellow county. There is still one yellow county in the current report.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 1,248 cases in December and 1,220 in January. Through the first 16 days of this month, there were 343 new cases in Sampson. At the current February average of 21 cases per day, the county would finish around 600 cases for the entire month, or roughly half what was seen in both December and January.

The most recent County Alert System report, generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, was released on Feb. 4. In it, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people stood at 590.3, a massive drop from the previous two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties for the period of Jan. 3-16.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson in the recent report was 8.8%, down from the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

The report is updated every two weeks via the NCDHHS.