Weather delays vaccine shipment

Second dose appointments may be pushed

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases

Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases

Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases

Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases

Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases

Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases

Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases

Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases

Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases

Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases

Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases

Due to weather conditions nationwide, the Sampson Regional Medical Center is experiencing shipment delays and will not be receiving this week’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced late Tuesday.

“Scheduling for those nearing the target date for their second dose may be delayed,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page. “Based on guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the second dose can be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The recommended target date reflected on your Vaccination Record Card is 28 days from the first dose given. This allows a 14-day grace period to receive your second dose.”

Hospital officials informed the public that if theyreceived their first dose at the hospital’s vaccination clinic and are nearing their target date for their second dose, hospital staff will be contacting them by phone to schedule as soon as the vaccine comes in.

Those who are waiting to schedule their first dose should remain subscribed to the waitlist for email notification for open appointments, hospital officials said.

There were 17,630 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, including 11,026 negatives and 6,604 positives. The county stands at 86 deaths attributed to the virus. A new report was not released Wednesday by the Sampson County Health Department, which was holding a vaccination clinic.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 829,507, including 3,167 newly-reported cases.The state tallied 10,670 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a rise of 108 over Tuesday’s total, the health agency reported. There were 1,954 people hospitalized as of Wednesday, a drop of 34.

There have been roughly 9.7 million people tested for COVID as of Tuesday, according to the state’s numbers.

State leaders have outlined the next phase of vaccinations, including getting teachers and child care workers in for vaccines. Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating all people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Vaccine eligibility for people in Group 3 will begin Feb. 24 for teachers and child care workers and March 10 for additional front-line essential workers.

Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

A series of vaccination clinics in Sampson is continuing through this month at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. The next clinic is on tap for this Wednesday, Feb. 24. It will again be a drive-thru format at the Expo Center, designated for those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time. For detailed information on upcoming clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in North Carolina, however state health officials attest that while the variant may be more contagious, the vaccine is expected to be effective against it and others that may come down the line.

Approximately 1.9 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Wednesday.

In Sampson, 7,440 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to statistics provided via the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. There were more than 10,000 total doses administered, including 7,440 first doses and 2,633 second doses, the Sampson figures show.

North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

Alert System report coming

Sampson is currently one of 33 orange counties, denoting substantial community spread of the virus, an upgrade from the red critical category, according to a Feb. 4 report of the COVID-19 County Alert System. Sampson is expected to stay out of the red as metrics continue to improve. The next system report is due out Thursday (today).

There are currently 61 red counties, indicating critical community spread. In the previous report on Jan. 20, there were 86 counties in the red, 13 orange counties and just one yellow county. There is still one yellow county in the current report.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 1,248 cases in December and 1,220 in January. Through the first 16 days of this month, there were 343 new cases in Sampson. At the current February average of 21 cases per day, the county would finish around 600 cases for the entire month, or roughly half what was seen in both December and January.

The most recent County Alert System report, generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, was released on Feb. 4. In it, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people stood at 590.3, a massive drop from the previous two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties for the period of Jan. 3-16.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson in the recent report was 8.8%, down from the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

The report is updated every two weeks via the NCDHHS.