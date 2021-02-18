Weather delays vaccine shipment

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases
Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases
Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases
Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases
Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases
Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases
Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases
Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases
Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases
Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases
Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases
Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases
Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases
Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases
Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases
Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases
Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases
Due to weather conditions nationwide, the Sampson Regional Medical Center is experiencing shipment delays and will not be receiving this week’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced late Tuesday.
“Scheduling for those nearing the target date for their second dose may be delayed,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page. “Based on guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the second dose can be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The recommended target date reflected on your Vaccination Record Card is 28 days from the first dose given. This allows a 14-day grace period to receive your second dose.”
Hospital officials informed the public that if theyreceived their first dose at the hospital’s vaccination clinic and are nearing their target date for their second dose, hospital staff will be contacting them by phone to schedule as soon as the vaccine comes in.
Those who are waiting to schedule their first dose should remain subscribed to the waitlist for email notification for open appointments, hospital officials said.
There were 17,630 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Tuesday, including 11,026 negatives and 6,604 positives. The county stands at 86 deaths attributed to the virus. A new report was not released Wednesday by the Sampson County Health Department, which was holding a vaccination clinic.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 829,507, including 3,167 newly-reported cases.The state tallied 10,670 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a rise of 108 over Tuesday’s total, the health agency reported. There were 1,954 people hospitalized as of Wednesday, a drop of 34.
There have been roughly 9.7 million people tested for COVID as of Tuesday, according to the state’s numbers.
State leaders have outlined the next phase of vaccinations, including getting teachers and child care workers in for vaccines. Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.
North Carolina is currently vaccinating all people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Vaccine eligibility for people in Group 3 will begin Feb. 24 for teachers and child care workers and March 10 for additional front-line essential workers.
Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).
A series of vaccination clinics in Sampson is continuing through this month at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. The next clinic is on tap for this Wednesday, Feb. 24. It will again be a drive-thru format at the Expo Center, designated for those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23.
County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time. For detailed information on upcoming clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.
A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in North Carolina, however state health officials attest that while the variant may be more contagious, the vaccine is expected to be effective against it and others that may come down the line.
Approximately 1.9 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Wednesday.
In Sampson, 7,440 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to statistics provided via the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. There were more than 10,000 total doses administered, including 7,440 first doses and 2,633 second doses, the Sampson figures show.
North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.
The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.
Alert System report coming
Sampson is currently one of 33 orange counties, denoting substantial community spread of the virus, an upgrade from the red critical category, according to a Feb. 4 report of the COVID-19 County Alert System. Sampson is expected to stay out of the red as metrics continue to improve. The next system report is due out Thursday (today).
There are currently 61 red counties, indicating critical community spread. In the previous report on Jan. 20, there were 86 counties in the red, 13 orange counties and just one yellow county. There is still one yellow county in the current report.
The Sampson County Health Department reported 1,248 cases in December and 1,220 in January. Through the first 16 days of this month, there were 343 new cases in Sampson. At the current February average of 21 cases per day, the county would finish around 600 cases for the entire month, or roughly half what was seen in both December and January.
The most recent County Alert System report, generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, was released on Feb. 4. In it, Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people stood at 590.3, a massive drop from the previous two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties for the period of Jan. 3-16.
The 14-day percent positive in Sampson in the recent report was 8.8%, down from the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.
Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
The report is updated every two weeks via the NCDHHS.