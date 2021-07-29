School board: Masks optional

CLINTON — The Sampson County Board of Education has voted to make masks optional in the classroom — citing that parents ought to have a choice in the matter.

“As you know the governor’s mandate to have mandatory wearing of face coverings expires on July 31,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin. “This is being pushed back to a local decision.”

Multiple discussions have been happening over the last few months with legislators; however, Gov. Roy Cooper ended up backpedaling on his masking requirements in light of some pushback from lawmakers and the community at large, with some seeing his making requirements as overreaching his authority.

“Individual school boards will make the decision, but there is some legislation that is out there pending,” he said.

Goodin mentioned at the last work session that there are a lot of parents that are adamantly for the masks as well as those opposed. This has been a supercharged discussion that has led to parents attending meetings in opposition.

Only one parent came to address the board at this week’s meeting, and she was in opposition to the masks.

The legislation that Goodin referenced would require the board to make a decision every month. It has not gone through yet.

“I will tell you that the healthy schools toolkit that we have been working off of since early last summer does strongly advise that we still continue to keep measures in place to keep our students not only in school five days a week, but keeping them in school five days a week — not only getting them in but keeping them in.”

Goodin said that in that plan face coverings were a “measurable strategy” along with vaccinations. Previous recommendations were that students in kindergarten through 8th grade would wear masks, and vaccinated students in high school could potentially not wear masks. Nonetheless, the overall recommendation was that students wear masks. However, determining who has or hasn’t been vaccinated isn’t practical, many said.

Board member Eleanor Bradshaw was first to speak up and ask if it was acceptable to make it an option for a parent.

“That’s what I would advise,” said Goodin. “There are some folks, in this room right here that don’t wear any face coverings. And there are folks out there that are strongly opposed to it. Make it optional and I am sure that we will find people taking advantage of the choice.”

“I know that when I go into buildings I will be wearing a face covering,” he said. “I would like to have that option and I am sure there are other employees who would like to have that option as well for their families and their children, to go either way.”

“I’ve been vaccinated,” said Bradshaw. “But there are places that I wear my mask. That’s a choice that I take to protect myself or others, because of the situation.”

Board member Sonya Powell asked if there had been any updates on the variants and the status for the county. Goodin confirmed that there had been updates, and that the county was now in the orange range, indicating “substantial spread” of COVID-19.

“We are now seeing an uptick in the Delta variant,” he said, “and it looks like a lot of that is occurring with our unvaccinated population.”

Board member Robert Burley made a motion to make masks optional for all staff and students. It was seconded by Vice Chair Sandra Carroll. Powell was the only vote against.

