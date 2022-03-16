‘Artists in the Schools’ brings musicians to Sampson

The 45 minute brass quintet consisted of members from the Fayetteville Symphony. From left: Steve Skillman, Horn; Jesse Rackley, Trombone; Nick Psihountas, Tuba; Larry Wells, 2nd Trumpet; and Tim Altman, 1st Trumpet.

CLINTON — Fayetteville Symphony members were welcomed for a special performance at Clinton High School Monday afternoon as part of the Artists in the Schools Program.

Anna Meyer, Community Engagement Manger for the Symphony, shared in the excitement of joining up with schools in Sampson County.

“The Artists in the Schools Program is a new program for the Sampson Arts Council and is funded by a $12,500 grant from the Anonymous Trust,” said Kara Donatelli, Executive Director of the Sampson Arts Council.

Meyer, Community Engagement Manager with the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, was contacted and worked diligently to line up the four musicians for class instruction and the five musicians for the performance, Donatelli said.

“Kara reached out and invited us to help with some instruction here and do a little performance for the students,” said Meyer.

That performance was a brief study of the evolution of music in a way, with pieces from hundreds of years ago to more contemporary jazz. They wrapped up with one well known song from Aladdin.

“We are extremely excited to be placing professional artists in all five of the middle schools in Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools this spring.”

Art genres involved in this are not just musicians, but also artists for pottery and barn quilt art.

“The artists will work in the classroom with the art, music, band teachers and students at Midway, Hobbton, Union, Roseboro-Salemburg, and Sampson Middle Schools.

Donatelli said that the the Artists in the Schools program is expected to “provide unique arts experiences for our students in Sampson County”!

“We are starting small this year, but look forward to expanding this program in the future in order to impact more schools and students,” said Donatelli.

The first Artists in the Schools artist residency began on March 8 at Sampson Middle School with band instructor, Vevlyn Lowe, and her 6th grade band students. This residency with the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, includes six woodwind instructor visits with instruction, 6six brass instructor visits with instruction, which be held March through April for around 50 students.

Around 200 students were there for the quintet performance, from Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School band programs.

“In speaking with Mrs. Lowe regarding the residency, she mentioned that her 6th grade students could benefit from having artists that will help the students learn how to read music and play their instrument better,” said Donatelli.

”The COVID-19 pandemic caused students to miss so much school last year, and she felt this would be a great way to help them get caught up.”

