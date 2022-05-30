Second Clinton-area shooting in matter of days

CLINTON — Authorities are looking for information on a Sunday shooting that left one dead and another injured.

On Tuesday, Brent Antwain McCollum, 30, of 710 McKoy St., Clinton, was identified as the man killed, while the man who sustained a non-life threatening wound was identified as Roman Dashon King, 24, of 104 Darkwood Lane, Clinton.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help in providing any possible suspect information in the fatal shooting.

Around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the Sampson County 9-1-1 Center received a call regarding a gunshot victim on Loop Road, just outside the Clinton city limits. Responding Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies discovered one man dead inside a vehicle and another with a superficial gunshot wound.

Sampson County EMS responded to the scene and transported the wounded victim to an undisclosed regional hospital.

“No one was able to provide any suspect information or provide details of events leading up to the shooting,” an initial press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities called it an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

The shooting was the second in the Clinton area in just a matter of a few days.

A separate shooting on Thursday night, reportedly between occupants of two different vehicles, resulted in the hospitalization of at least one person. That incident occurred within the Clinton city limits, in the area of Williams Street and Johnson streets.

According to information from the Clinton Police Department, in that incident, officers found that a gunshot victim, identified as Jahvar Edwards, 27, of Clinton, had arrived at Sampson Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle that fled the scene prior to the officers arriving. Edwards was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

“Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence,” a press release issued Friday stated.

Reports indicated that two vehicles were chasing one another in the area of Williams and Johnson Street. The occupants of the vehicles opened fire on one another then fled the scene, police said. A description given of one of the suspect vehicles indicates that it was an unknown color Chrysler 300.

Police officials urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105, or provide anonymous information through the department’s tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’