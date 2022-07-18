Four locations targeted in Sampson

CLINTON – The N.C. Department of Transportation will install multiple all-way stops in Sampson County beginning this week and extending through the end of August.

The locations and dates of installation include:

July 19: Needmore Road and New Hope Church Road

Aug. 2: Boykin Bridge Road/Elizabeth Street at Beulah Road

Aug. 16: Five Bridge Road at Bearskin Road

Aug. 30: Spring Branch Road at Green Path Road

Drivers in those areas are urged to be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic designs.

According to state transportation officials, the project is based on safety review that identified crash patterns in the surrounding area. The locations competed with other statewide projects and were selected for safety funding.

“An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes,” the NCDOT stated in a release announcing the projects. “Converting intersections into all-way stops has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77%.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation recommends an all-way stop only after a thorough evaluation of the intersection. That evaluation includes an analysis of the traffic volumes, crash history, sight distance and a field investigation.

Converting an intersection into an all-way stop has shown crash reductions. The NCDOT cited statistics from a study the agency conducted back in 2010 based on 53 locations.

It revealed the following reductions: 68% in total crashes, 77% in fatal and injury crashes and 75% in frontal-impact crashes.

On its website, the NCDOT touts the benefits of all-way stops and informs motorists of what to do at one.

Benefits of an All-Way Stop

• Improves safety while causing a minimal increase in travel time.

• Reduces the need for drivers to wait until there is a safe gap in opposing traffic.

• More predictable compared to traffic signals.

• Can serve as a temporary solution until a permanent improvement, such as a roundabout, can be funded and constructed.

• More cost-effective than other types of safety projects.

What to do at an All-Way Stop

• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right;

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and

• Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.