ROSEBORO – A deputy was shot early Saturday investigating a motor vehicle theft outside of Roseboro. One man has been arrested and another suspect is being sought in the shooting, for which the deputy had to be airlifted and was undergoing surgery.

Around 2:02 a.m. Saturday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle theft at 2475 Hayne Stretch Road, outside of Roseboro.

A responding deputy located the vehicle and suspects on Hayne Stretch Road, down from Butler Island Road. Shortly after making contact with the suspects, the deputy called for assistance, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office. A second deputy responding to the scene discovered the initial responding deputy had been shot.

The wounded deputy was placed in a patrol vehicle and transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where they were airlifted to a regional trauma center. The name of the deputy was not immediately disclosed.

Authorities said a perimeter was established in the area and additional resources were called in to attempt to locate the suspects. Resources from the NC State Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Sampson County Emergency Services responded and assisted in the manhunt.

Around 4:45 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody on Sir Lane, outside of Roseboro. The suspect was identified as Michael A Walthall Jr., 36, of Pennsylvania. Deputies are still maintaining a search perimeter, attempting to locate a possible second person involved in the incident. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The deputy is currently undergoing surgery and their identity was being withheld, pending all family notifications.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton requested that everyone keep the deputy and their family in their thoughts and prayers.