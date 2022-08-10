Unity at heart of event, targeted for 2024

At this month’s Clinton City Council meeting, the Planning and Development Department unveiled their hopes for a multicultural festival to come to the city in 2024. The efforts are being led by an enterprising summer intern, Lilibeth Arzate, who gave the presentation before the council.

The event would include ethnic foods, arts and crafts, music, other entertainment, cultural vendors and information booths representing Sampson County’s diverse cultures, Arzate announced. The organization is eyeing the Clinton Square Fair location downtown.

Mary Rose, the department’s planning director, stresses the preliminary nature of the event at this point. Nothing is set in stone, but they are getting the ball rolling early to ensure the best possible outcome. “I’m a planner,” Rose remarked. “And I want to make sure that we plan well.”

The event is intended to highlight all of the myriad heritages in our area. “We do acknowledge that Sampson County is becoming very diverse, and we would like to recognize every part of that culture present in this growing community,” Arzate stated. “We would also like this festival to be very informative and to educate others and ourselves about the diverse people in Sampson County.”

The City of Clinton’s own stated goals support such an event, the planning department contends. One of the goals listed under the objective of “Enhanced Quality of Life” is to “advance the beauty, diversity, and well-being of Clinton by supporting the community’s ability to provide an array of education, recreational, and cultural activities, events and programs for residents and visitors of all ages, abilities, and interests.”

The department sees this festival as a business-savvy idea as well. The other goal pointed out before the council is categorized under “Quality Job Growth” and is to “maintain business-friendly processes and policies to support existing business and attract a variety of new businesses.”

Arzate, a rising sophomore at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., has already talked to downtown business owners about their potential participation in the event. “They just loved the idea of having something like that, and also, you know, kind of bring people to their businesses and kind of find out what Clinton is all about,” the intern noted.

She also spoke to several non-profits across Sampson County and each proposed ideas for how they could be involved. Sampson Arts Council suggested grants for multicultural artists, which the department plans to apply for to fund the festival.

The local NC Cooperative Extension Office volunteered to do arts and crafts and other activities for kids. “Because we also know that all this educating each other, all of this works most whenever you are young,” Arzate pointed out.

Grace Ho, of the downtown business Ho Yang Fine Art, offers her talents as well, Arzate said. “She’s from China, and so there’s a very specific way that she makes her art with the ink that she gets from China, and so she said she would like to educate others on how she creates her art with the ink that she gets.”

Arzate also exchanged ideas with the NAACP, Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee, Sampson County History Museum, Clinton Sampson Chamber of Commerce Multicultural Committee, Telamon and The Coharie Tribal Administrator & Coharie Tribe Performers.

At the end of the planning intern’s presentation to the council, she stated her intention to return as an intern next summer. “I know when I have a good intern,” Rose later asserted.

Council member Neal Strickland, District 2, thanked her for organizing the event. “I think this is a great opportunity,” Strickland said. “We appreciate you getting it all together.”

Mayor Lew Starling instructed the newly appointed city manager, James Duncan, to stay abreast of the developments. “Mr. Manager, if you’ll stay in this and report back to us.”

The purpose of this multicultural festival is unity, Rose said. “I hope this event is something that can bring us all together.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.