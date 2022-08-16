New principal, pupils connect at meet and greet

Excitement was in the air Thursday night as students and their families gathered in the Union Intermediate School gymnasium to meet their new principal, Colt Pierce.

Decked out in a red suit jacket, Pierce made his away around the bleachers of the filled out gym to give personal meet and greet time to each parent and child.

When he opened his remarks, the new school head, standing at 6-foot-6, addressed a frequently asked question. “Yes, I played basketball,” sending chuckles around the auditorium.

The young principal spoke of his background teaching math at Union High School for four years along with his wife and coaching basketball. “I fell in love with this community,” Pierce, 29, declared.

After graduating with his masters in school administration in 2019, he took a post as assistant principal at Midway High School. He joked about the rivalry between the schools, but promised that he couldn’t say anything bad about either side. “That’s what I learned about Sampson County is that it’s full of great kids.”

The new UIS principal outlined his three major goals for the school year, including bringing back field trips for the first time since the pandemic and broadening the students’ horizons through travel. “My first goal is to make school fun and enjoyable,” he said. “These kids need to go off and see other places other than their backyards.”

Pierce said his second goal is to prepare students for middle school, especially for participation in extracurriculars. “I’m a big proponent of sports, but something you don’t know about me is that I’m also a singer,” he revealed. “I love to sing, I love music, and I love playing instruments.”

He wants to help students find their passion whether it be sports, band, art, JROTC or an activity that they’re not currently aware that the school system offers.

Lastly, Pierce announced that he wants to maintain the condition of the school inside and out so that it’s always an pleasant enviroment for the students. “I don’t want kids sitting in a dirty school, a dingy school,” he pointed out. “They’re going to enjoy coming here.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.