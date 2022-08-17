Relocation to Roses eyed for late August

Clinton’s Bee Hive Thrift Store is eyeing a late August re-opening date at its new location in the Roses Shopping Center. U Care executive director Sunny Wilkins says their fundraising shop hopes to start occupying its new spot this week, but there is much to be done before the store is ready for customers.

“I’ve been going through a lot just to get the electric on,” Wilkins said.

Joyce Owen purchased the Bee Hive’s previous location at 308 College Street and gave U Care officials 90 days notice at the end of April.

Wilkins hopes their new location at 407 Southeast Blvd. will be as popular as their space downtown. “We got a lot of foot traffic from downtown, like the courthouse at lunch time.” She wonders if the drive will be too much of a hassle for customers who are used to walking in, but “knowing how much people love the Bee Hive,” Wilkins isn’t too worried.

And if Beyonce’s fan base is any indication, the Bee Hive shoppers will remain loyal.

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.