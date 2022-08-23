Council address number of agenda items

The August Clinton City Council meeting in the City Hall auditorium covered a number of issues, including a new ordinance.

The first item on the agenda officially proclaimed November as National American Indian Heritage Month.

After the excitement of the announcement of the $20,000 Smithfield Foods check for the new bomb-sniffing pup at the Clinton Police Department, Mayor Lew Starling almost forgot to introduce the newly-sworn-in city manager, James Duncan. “That tells you where my mind is,” he joked.

The meeting then shifted to public hearings. The request for the county and the city to enter into an airport hangar lease with Moore’s Aerial Applicators and Michael Rivenbark was set aside until September. As the city’s attorney Timothy W. Howard pointed out, the county had some difficulties with the lease and decided to postpone their hearing until September. “I think we need to do the same thing,” Howard stated.

The Mayor agreed. “We’ll wait to hear from our good friends over at the county.”

On to new business, the council considered an amendment to the city code restricting commercial trucks above a certain weight from navigating through the central business district unless they are making or receiving deliveries. This comes on the heels of the mayhem caused by an overturned hog truck downtown last month. Working with police chief Anthony Davis and the city attorney, the planning department has drafted law that would allow officers to cite and fine drivers $50 per violation, said Mary Rose, planning and development director.

After a motion to approve, city attorney Howard introduced a hiccup. “Let me point out, if I may, that the new statute requires that any ordinance that imposes a penalty of any kind needs to be considered on two separate occasions.”

In light of this, Starling pushed the vote to next month’s meeting on Tuesday the 6th. “Let the record indicate that this has been heard before the council tonight and we will place it back on the agenda for the September meeting for an affirmative vote,” the mayor said.

The council next considered a local man’s request to purchase a small piece of city land on 224 Nolley Street, a vacant parcel next to another vacant parcel that borders the man’s home. Stanley Royal offered to pay $500 for the small field. Mayor Starling inquired about the tax value. The planning department had not looked into that, but noted that it was less than 2,000 square feet and was therefore not developable. “It’s what we would consider a remnant parcel,” Rose commented.

Starling asked how the city came about owning the land in the first place, whether it was through a foreclosure or some sort of purchase. Rose noted the possibilities. “Either that or a community development lot grant. A lot of times we’ve picked up those remnant parcels, tiny parcels, through those.”

There was a moment of appreciation for Rose’s phrasing. “I like that new title ‘remnant,’ I like that.” And the council liked the offer. They accepted the request.

Appointments were also addressed. The task of the appointment to fill the unexpired term of Josh Hill on the Recreation Advisory Board was set to be farmed out to the city’s regular handler.

The notifications of appointments or reappointments on the Clinton-Sampson Airport Advisory Board — Dr. Andres Fleury-Guzman and Dean Jordan, whose terms expire in October — were placed back on the agenda for September.

The council voted in favor of a request for a non-contiguous annexation at 395 Enterprise Drive. Don’t look for this address on Google Maps because you won’t find it. “This is the property the community college has recently developed with the truck driving facility,” Rose said. “And we’ve been working with them a for a number of months.”

This request means that the property doesn’t neighbor any city land, but the owner is asking for the city to take possession of it anyway. “They knew this was coming,” Rose noted. “I believe they’re already connected to our services.” The truck driving facility is in Industrial Park.

After about 25 minutes, the council meeting went into closed session to address a personnel matter and ended without any further business.

