Opportunity for free exposure at Alive After Five

Beach music legends The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, are bringing the Alive After Five Summer Concert Series back to downtown Clinton this week after a two-month hiatus for the series. They are set to perform on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Alive After Five (AA5) Committee and its partner organizations — Sampson Arts Council, City of Clinton and the County of Sampson — have announced that they are relaunching a community outreach program designed to support Sampson County’s own non-profit organizations, extending exhibit space to non-profits during an upcoming show at no cost.

The AA5 Committee recently approved hosting a local non-profit night” aimed at showcasing local non-profit organizations that serve Sampson County and its residents. The committee is currently accepting applications from Sampson County non-profit organizations to exhibit during the Alive After Five Concert scheduled for Sept. 22.

As part of the campaign, entitled “Help Us … Help Others,” non-profit organizations will be provided exhibit space at no cost. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“Our committee recognizes the important role that local non-profit organizations play in our community and our committee is excited to provide this opportunity,” stated AA5 Committee Chairman Ray Jordan.

The AA5 shows kicked off in May with Jim Quick & Coastline and then continued with Cat5 in June, a show that had to be moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. There has been a two-month hiatus since then, but The Embers featuring Craig Woolard are poised to bring the series back to downtown Clinton this week, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Two series mainstays over the years will wrap up the series, including Too Much Sylvia on Sept. 22 and The Band of Oz on Oct. 27.

All concerts are scheduled to be held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

The upcoming initiative seeks to build on that community support.

Organizations will have the opportunity to engage with concert-goers and to promote their organization, which may distribute literature and information about the services they provide to the community and accept donations. Exhibit space is limited to non-political/non-religious 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that are based in Sampson County. Exhibit space is limited due to space.

Should the number of applicants/)organizations exceed available space, a lottery drawing will be held, according to Jordan. Each organization approved will be provided a 10-by- foot exhibit space. Exhibitors must provide their own tables and chairs and are encouraged to supply their own tent.

“In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Alive After Five Committee initiated the Help Us … Help Others campaign, where our committee partnered with three Sampson County non-profit organizations to support their efforts and to help further their impact within our community by promoting each organization and by having each organization participate as an exhibitor during an AA5 Concert,” AA5 Committee Member Darrell Jones recalled.

The organizations included Backpack Buddies, the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s Coat Closet.

“This opportunity helped to enhance the visibility of each organization and their efforts within our community,” Jones attested.

Applications to participate as an exhibitor are available online at www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com, or may be requested via email at [email protected] The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

For more additional information on the Alive After Five Summer Concert Series, visit www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com.