The City of Clinton has selected a new fire chief, Jordan Hill, to take office on Sept. 26.

Hill was selected after a rigorous interview process narrowed down to three interviewees and assessments.

The former fire chief, Stephen Lovette, announced his resignation in July after less than four years in office. Lovette had 32 years of experience and, upon leaving, had increased the city’s fire ratings, particularly in rural areas with more obstacles such as limited water access. In the city ratings scheme, the lower the number rating from one to 10, the better. Right now, the city district rating is a 3, and the rural district rating is a 5 for most areas.

Hill said he is looking to build upon that success. “It’s great that they were able to improve it. I would love to improve it further,” he asserted. “It would be nice to get the rural down just a little more for the residential members. Once you hit that four mark, it’s the lowest score you can get for it. Anything lower than that helps industrial or commercial members.”

Hill began his firefighting career volunteering with the Carolina Beach Fire Department in 2005. Two years later, he started as a firefighter for the Wake Forest Fire Department and was promoted to fire lieutenant just one year later. In 2014, he joined New Hanover County Fire Rescue where he worked his way up to his current position of fire training captain.

Hill earned associate degrees in both fire protection technology and emergency management from Fayetteville Technical Community College in December of 2020 and has nearly completed his bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency administration at Fayetteville State University.

He’s looking forward to speaking with Lovette and officials in the department and the city to dig into the details of Clinton’s fire department needs. “I don’t see the transition being too tough — it’s just one of those things you have to have a lot of patience with,” Hill noted. “I’m very thankful for the city giving me the opportunity to join them and to try to provide some of the best services we can to the whole community.”

