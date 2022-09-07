The City of Clinton has increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of a Clinton woman earlier this year, according to Police Chief Anthony Davis.

The reward is $15,000, up from $10,000 in June and the original $5,000 offering.

On Jan. 29, around 6:45 p.m. police were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 733 Williams St. in the Sampson Homes housing units. When they arrived, they found Janet R. Sampson, 37, lying inside her residence unresponsive. She was transported by EMS to Sampson Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Information can be reported to Detective Sergeant James Jones at the Clinton Police Department 910-592-3105 or via the CPD tip line by texting 847411 with a message beginning with “tipcpd.”

No definitive information was released on the murder until June and police are still tight-lipped about the investigation.

“I can’t speak on any part of an active investigation,” Davis noted. “These cases are highly complex. However, every stone is turned and all leads are investigated.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.