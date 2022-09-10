Goodin: ‘A lot of room to grow’ across district

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades last week for the 2021-2022 school year. Sampson County Schools is still performing below its pre-Covid levels and faces great disparities in performance among its diverse student populations, according to the DPI data.

The DPI assigns a letter grade to each school to rate its performance. The majority of schools in the SCS district received a C or D, with only the Sampson Early College High receiving an A grade.

Three schools were classed as B — Midway Middle and High and Plainview Elementary. The schools that received a C are Clement Elementary, Hargrove Elementary, Hobbton Elementary, Hobbton High, Lakewood High, Midway Elementary, Salemburg Elementary and Union High. The D rated schools are Roseboro Elementary, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Hobbton Middle, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle.

End-of-grade scores show students performing better in math than reading, particularly at the elementary or intermediate school level. Of the 12 EOG schools, seven of them got a D or F in reading with no schools getting an A or a B. In math, there were only four Ds or Fs, with no As. Four of the schools scored a D or an F in both reading and math — Hobbton Middle, Union Middle, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle and Union Intermediate.

The majority of schools in the district met or exceeded their growth expectations for the year, even if their letter grade was low. Three of the schools — Hobbton Middle, Union Intermediate and Union Middle — are considered low performing by the state because they received a D letter grade and they didn’t meet their expected growth. Lakewood and Hobbton High also failed to meet their growth expectations.

Growth under North Carolina’s accountability model is measured by a statistical tool called EVAAS, provided by SAS Institute, an analytics software company based in Cary, according to Todd Silberman, DPI public information specialist. “Typically, the ‘expected’ growth is set at zero, such that positive gains or effects are evidence that students made more than the expected growth, and negative gains or effects are evidence students made less than the expected growth.”

The Excel spreadsheet reporting the school performance grades shows a range for expected growth, such that even if schools fall by two points, they still fall within the range of meeting expected growth. The range creates a buffer, Silberman clarified.

It is expected it will take years to recover from the learning loss brought on by Covid, according to Valerie Newton, director of communications for SCS. “Our students are on the right track to closing the gap, but it won’t happen in one year,” she asserted.

Schools across the state are coming in under their 2018-2019 levels, based on a press release from the DPI.

Research from various education analysts and institutes anticipates that elementary students, on average, will recover from pandemic learning loss in three or more years, according to Newton. Middle school students may need as much as five years to fully recover, she added.

The DPI data also breaks down each school into subgroups by race as well as special needs categories of economically disadvantaged, English learner and students with disabilities. For the vast majority of schools, blacks, Hispanics and the special needs categories of students are performing below the white population.

SCS superintendent Dr. David Goodin says it is the school system’s goal to have all subgroups performing equally. The key to this, as the superintendent sees it, is dedicated implementation of the state-mandated Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS). He’s seen the success of this method in his previous school districts.

“In my past experience, MTSS is what we used to drive student performance, but you’ve got to implement it with fidelity,” said Goodin, who started as SCS superintendent last year. He observed about the program’s previous implementation in SCS, “It was done kind of haphazardly.”

Now, there is time set aside in each school day at every school for remediation, Goodin confirmed. All students start in a Tier 1 classification and then are assessed to see whether they need to be moved to a more intensive tier.

SCS is focusing on training principals on how to work with their faculty and staff to interpret student data, accurately specify the kind of intervention that is needed for each student and continually monitor student performance.

For Union, the lowest performing SCS schools, all subgroup letter grades were low at all levels of education. White students scored a D all the way from elementary to middle school level. At the high school level, whites tick up to a C.

When asked if this indicates that the lower performing white students drop out after middle school, raising the subgroup’s overall performance in high school, Newton replied, “It would be speculative to draw any conclusions or comparisons of a subgroup at different grade levels.”

SCS could not provide dropout data for the middle school or lower levels, only the high school dropout rate. The DPI website only has aggregate dropout data, showing the total number of dropouts throughout all grades levels in each of the state’s school districts.

Notably, nearly half of the teacher vacancies across Sampson County Schools are for positions at a Union school.

Midway district schools are the highest performing SCS schools. However, the fact that the highest school achievement score in the school system is only 70.5 at Midway High School concerns Dr. Goodin because that is “extremely low” in his experience.

“I think across the board, our achievement shows we have a lot of room to grow,” he commented.

In the Midway district, black students are receiving a failing grade at the elementary school level, and a D at the middle school level, but at the high school level there is insufficient data to determine a score, meaning there are not enough black students there to judge.

When asked if this discrepancy indicates that black students in the Midway district are dropping out before reaching the high school level, Goodin considered this comparison of the subgroup at different school levels. “I don’t know how to answer that question,” he conceded. “In general, our dropout rate is an area we are concerned with.”

