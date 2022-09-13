Historical Society to offer reward in essay contest

At the Clinton City Council meeting last week, street closings were authorized for the Annual Square Fair and Barbeque Cook-off on Oct. 7-8. As part of Clinton’s 200th year anniversary, which will be celebrated during that weekend, an essay contest that will reward a scholarship was announced.

Bicentennial committee member Denise Rentz presented an initiative for the commemoration before the city council.

Joel Rose, president of the Sampson County Historical Society, is offering a $500 scholarship to the winner of an upcoming essay contest for Clinton City high schools or home-schooled students residing in the city.

“We’re asking students to use historical documents, interviews and personal observations to share with us what has made our town Clinton the great place that it is and their vision for the great things in our future,” Rentz announced.

The theme of the scholarship is “Clinton, the perfect place to call home. Yesterday, today and tomorrow.” Rentz recounted how she came to this conclusion about Clinton. “A little less than a year ago, my husband and I moved here from Johnston County, which is a wonderful county. But there is something special here in Clinton, and we are so excited to be here.”

She was struck by how service-oriented the city is, inspiring the committee’s previously-announced initiative “Give 200.” They are asking everyone to give 200 of something to celebrate the city’s 200 years of existence, use the hashtag #Give200Clinton, and email Mary Rose at [email protected] to keep the city abreast of the service activities underway.

The City of Clinton Bicentennial Essay Competition has various guidelines and an evaluation rubric. Essays must be submitted by Oct. 1 to [email protected]

