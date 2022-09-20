Jackson unopposed again in 2022

Sampson County’s state senator William Brent Jackson (R-NC), known as Brent Jackson, is running unopposed for the second election running this November. The Independent took a look at tbe long-running senator’s campaign contribution spending.

Jackson has held the office since 2010 when he beat out Democrat Thomas Dewey in a close election. The following election year, he defeated a Republican primary challenger in a landslide victory winning 75% of the vote. The year 2016 was his first unopposed year, sandwiched on either side by election years demolishing his Democratic opposition by margins of 63 percent to 37 percent.

The Sampson County Democratic party leader Ed Gillim believes the party has worthy opponents in its ranks, but those people have thus far been focusing their efforts at the local level. “I know of three right now who would be great contenders and would really be great for the representation of all, regardless of party affiliation, and could really make a positive impact on the majority and not a select few in Sampson County,” Gillim stated.

Jackson has built up a war chest in campaign contributions. According to the National Institute on Money in Politics, the senate czar has raked in $4,464,440, with $612,813 coming in 2022 alone, a year where he faces no competition.

Campaign finance laws forbid candidates from using campaign contributions for personal spending, on anything except campaign purposes. Politicians such as Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) have been indicted for using campaign funds to pay for clothing, vacations, theater tickets and dentist bills.

Sen. Jackson has only reported spending $139,640 of his campaign dollars this year. Ballotpedia lists Jackson’s base salary as $13,951 per year, with a per diem of $104 and $559 per month to cover additional expenses.

The long-time senator’s top expenditure from his campaign contributions this year was $52,445 to Batchelor Campaign Services, Inc., according to the non-profit, non-partisan organization Transparency USA. The president of Batchelor Campaign Services is Todd Anthony Batchelor, operating out of an apartment in Raleigh, as listed on the N.C. Secretary of State website.

Batchelor failed in his own campaign for U.S. House of Representatives out of Holly Springs, N.C., District 4, in 2004, as shown on a non-partisan site called campaignmoney.com. Transparency USA does not specify what kind of campaign services Batchelor provided for Jackson. However, the company’s own annual report filed with the N.C. Secretary of State lists the nature of the business as a “fundraising business.”

Jackson’s second biggest payout was to the North Carolina Republican Senatorial Committee State Political Action Committee at $20,000, but he routinely receives contributions from similarly named PACs, including $20,968 he obtained in 2020 from the North Carolina Senate Majority Fund State PAC.

His fourth largest expenditure this year was $4,714 to Anedot, a company that facilitates online donations. He spent more than $11,000 on restaurants and event rentals.

The Sampson Weekly was not far behind Anedot with $2,371 in payouts from Jackson. Jackson has reported giving The Sampson Independent $1,075 so far this year.

Approximately 75% of Batchelor Campaign Services’ payments received coming from the unopposed senator. Three other candidates make up the other $17,366.34 in payments to Batchelor Campaign Services. Rep. George Cleveland (R-NC) is running against a Democratic candidate yet has only paid for $4,542.60 in campaign services. Bob Steinburg, who resigned his office in the state senate in July to pursue a career in lobbying the General Assembly, paid $10,037.74 to Batchelor Campaign Services.

From 2012 to 2018, Jackson’s main contributors were farm-related such as Smithfield Foods and donors with the last name of Prestage.

William Frank Lee — who donated $10,400 to Jackson in 2018 — has received more than $140,000 total from U.S. Department of Agriculture county offices which include Sampson County, according to the Environmental Working Group’s Farm Subsidy Database, a non-profit seeking more equitable distribution of subsidies among farmers.

In the 2018 election year, Republicans lost nine seats in the 120-member body. With Jackson running unopposed in 2020, his farming contributions waned, but the senator responded during that term with a number of ‘yes’ votes on bills beneficial to farmers. After that, farming couple Elaine and Steve A. Wordsworth gave Jackson his largest recorded single donation yet —$16,600 in 2022.

One bill was not expressly about farmers, but pertained to workplace injuries. The bill’s sole substantive amendment to the labor law made all medical records related to such incidents strictly confidential, not to be released to the public.

Despite the dip in farming contributions in 2020, it was still Jackson’s second highest-earning year for contributions, bringing in $791,967. His donor base has diversified to include business interests outside of Sampson County. Two of his top 2020 donors were Anthony Atala, a bioengineer and surgeon out of Wake Forest, and James Goodnight, a billionaire business person and software developer living in Cary.

State senators are elected to two-year unlimited terms.

Jackson and Sampson County Republican party leader Telia Kivett could not be reached for comment.

Party leader Gillim believes a Democratic opponent for Jackson in future general elections would benefit the public as a whole.

“As the famous Constitution starts out, ‘We the people,’ not I and the people who voted for me or the businesses that support me,” he declared. “You should be for the betterment of all.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.