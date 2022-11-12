Pictured during this week’s ceremony, from left, are: George W. Herring’s great-grandson Ulysses Campbell; Clinton Mayor Lew Starling; City Councilman Marcus Becton; and project leader Johnny C. Pridgen Jr.

The historic marker to the Normal Industrial School & Collegiate Institute and Professor George W. Herring. It stands near the intersection of Pine and Still streets in Clinton, where the school operated from 1886 to 1911.

Professor George W. Herring’s great-grandson Ulysses Campbell, visiting from Washington, D.C. for Wednesday’s marker unveiling, shares his gratitude for the honor on behalf of his family.

A large crowd gathered at Newkirk Park at the former school site to see the historic marker unveiled.

Historian Larry Sutton called the marker to Professor George W. Herring and the Normal Industrial School & Collegiate Institute a ‘very historic day’ as it was the first dedicated in Clinton to a Black American.

City Councilman Rev. Marcus Becton shares the importance of honoring history makers. Becton said he was proud to have the historic marker to

The historic marker is unveiled by Clinton Public Works personnel as attendees look on.

Project leaders, Clinton officials, civic leaders and George W. Herring family and supporters pose next to the marker to Herring and the school he established.

A photo of George W. Herring sits on an easel in front of the marker that was unveiled Wednesday in his honor.

At the site of the Clinton school where he taught hundreds of young African-American students, Professor George W. Herring and his school were immortalized more than a century later with the dedication of a historic marker.

The unveiling of the marker occurred Wednesday on the grounds of Newkirk Park, a tangible tribute to Herring, a man whose efforts and intellect were heralded even at the time for being crucial to the community. Herring established Normal Industrial School & Collegiate Institute in Clinton in 1886 and the school stayed in operation for 25 years, seeing hundreds of students learn a traditional curriculum and industrial skills in new times after emancipation.

The school is long gone today, but a marker will ensure the legacy lives on. It was erected near the corner of Pine and Still streets, at the former school site, now an expansive community park in the heart of the City of Clinton’s third district.

A group of people locally, including project leader Johnny C. Pridgen Jr., sought to see Herring and his school recognized. He thanked the many who had a hand in seeing that project come to fruition.

“This has been a long endeavor,” said Pridgen, flanked by old photos of Herring and the school, which will be displayed at the Sampson County History Museum. “I want to thank you for your support. We can never thank you enough for what you have done for this marker.”

Herring’s great-grandson Ulysses Campbell was in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, visiting all the way from Washington, D.C.

“I am so overwhelmed to see this outpouring,” said Campbell.

He offered comments on behalf of his mother, Dr. Bertha Georgette Merritt Campbell, and his aunt Dr. Rena Ercelle Merritt Bancroft, who are Herring’s granddaughters. Both women provided local historians and project leaders with information and material on their grandfather, research that was compiled and utilized in seeking the historical designation.

“I know that we are all so grateful to the community and everyone who has participated in making this happen,” said Campbell. “History is so important and particularly in the African-American community. A lot of our history is kind of brutal, it’s kind of ugly; it doesn’t always make you feel good. So the opportunity to celebrate some history like this is enriching and uplifting, and just warms my heart. Thank you everybody.”

At Wednesday’s marker unveiling, Lee Byam. chair of the Sampson County NAACP, gave a welcome to attendees. Clinton City Councilman Rev. Marcus Becton offered a prayer and comments. Pridgen offered remarks, as did Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, City Planner Mary Rose, the Sampson County History Museum’s Joel Rose, Newkirk Park Committee’s Nettie Pernell and local historian Larry Sutton. Pridgen thanked each of them for playing an important role in securing the marker.

Starling concurred with Campbell that there is much history that “we’re not proud of.” whether in Clinton or across the nation — history that bears documenting, good and bad. The story of Herring and his school was one that sprouted like a rose from the concrete.

“This is excellent history,” said Starling. “This is a great day for the city, a great day for the county and a great day for the state, to show that good things have happened, good things continue to happen and we’re excited that this is going to be here in this very spot. I can think of no finer monument than this special park in this special place.”

Becton said he was thrilled to have the marker in the district he represents, just down the street from where he lives.

He said there are “history makers” and “history reminders.” The latter keep history alive, he attested.

“That’s why we are here today — to honor and to keep that history alive,” said Becton. “In time, people will ask ‘what does that monument mean?’ We’ll be able to explain to them the purpose and the meaning that, after all these years, there was once somebody who made history and we keep that history reminded. Many people’s lives have been changed because of this man and his efforts.”

Byam said it warmed her heart to think of those leaders like Herring, “who were so instrumental in the education of our people,” said Byam. She called the school “like a gem we never knew.”

“Just because we’re not aware of history,” said Mary Rose, “doesn’t mean there’s not history.”

Historian Joel Rose and Larry Sutton offered historical context on the marker to those who gathered on the fall day.

Emancipation gave freedom to several thousand African-Americans in Sampson County. They had freedom, but slavery meant many owned nothing and had limited skills. Most also could not read or write. And education for African-Americans after emancipation was not a priority for local communities, local historians noted. Nevertheless, many white organizations came together to set up schools for the African-American community. As churches popped up in the African-American community, one of their missions was to start teaching parishioners how to read and write. Later, the plan was to support the building of schools.

George Washington Herring, a man with a Presidential name who was born a slave in Sampson County on June 15, 1856, significantly aided that mission. Receiving some education from his mixed-race parents, Herring had a dream of building a school for Black children, a love for education that was fostered by George’s father Decateur Herring, who actually built his own school prior to his son.

“Much credit is due his father, Decateur Herring,” said Sutton. “Decateur sowed the seed in his children that education was very invaluable, was very important.”

Decateur, often called Cater or Kader, was also born into slavery in 1830 but taught his children early on the value of knowledge.

“As often happened, Black communities simply took education matters into their own hands,” Joel Rose said. “Black men and women put whatever talents they had into helping themselves and into helping each other. Decateur Herring died in 1898, but he instilled in his children the sense of community and civic pride that he held.”

His son George actually attended his father’s school — it was called a Cate School — and later taught there, as did some of Decateur’s other children. Decateur lived long enough to see his son George follow in his footsteps, establishing the Normal Industrial School & Collegiate Institute in Clinton, where hundreds of students from Sampson and surrounding counties were served.

Besides teaching English courses, the chief aim of the school was to drill students in practical workmanship, carpentering, farming, cooking and sewing, as well teach respect and courtesy toward instructors, fellow students, parents, and all fellow citizens. Students were expected to attend church services and observe cleanliness and neatness in person, clothing and room. They were also required to take a trade and to work.

The endeavor, led by Herring, was lauded by many, regardless of color.

In an endorsement, R.B. Glenn, North Carolina’s governor from 1905 to 1909, praised Herring and his school’s mission “to give both literacy and industrial training to his race.”

“Supt. Herring is the founder of this school and has been laboring in its interest for many years,” Glenn stated in the message. “Among the best people of Sampson County, he bears a good reputation as an honest, straight-forward man, who is worthy of confidence. Therefore, from what has been told me of him, I take pleasure in commending him and the work in which he is engaged, to all from whom he may seek aid, and believe that if assistance is given him it will be a source of much good to his people.”

The educational institution continued until about 1911 when the State of North Carolina started providing funds for state-supported Negro Schools. Herring was appointed supervisor of Colored Schools for Sampson County, leading progress in teacher hires and support, facility construction and textbooks for students. He was later appointed county farm agent to assist local African-American farmers.

Herring died Nov. 14, 1932, and is buried at Sandhill Cemetery in Clinton.

Said Isham Royal, County Superintendent: “When the history of Sampson County is written, that history will be incomplete without Herring’s name.”

Some of that history was written this week with the unveiling of the marker.

“We have a rich heritage and history to continue to build upon,” said Nettie Pernell. “Knowing your past, your heritage and your history keeps us making a better future for generations to come.”

Sutton said Wednesday’s occasion was history-making in itself.

“This is a very historic day,” said Sutton. “To my knowledge, this is the first historic marker dedicated in the city to a Black American.”

Sutton called Wednesday’s marker unveiling “a harbinger of things to come,” as Sutton has been in the process of acquiring a similar historical marker to honor John Merrick, which will be placed in downtown Clinton.

A Sampson native, Merrick was born a slave and went on to become a business magnate and philanthropist in Durham.

“I was hoping to be the history-maker in this instance, by having a marker dedicated to another Sampson County best-kept secret,” said Sutton, who conceded cheekily that he was a bit envious when Pridgen approached him about the Herring endeavor. Sutton said he hopes to have the Merrick marker “real soon.” “So, please stay tuned, for part two.”

“Today is a great day for the Herring family,” Sutton attested. “I am pleased to be here to celebrate this glorious day in the history of Clinton.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.