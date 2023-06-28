Larger slate: Fireworks, parade, food trucks on tap

Clinton’s annual July 4 celebration is being moved up this year in an effort to give more residents the opportunity to participate in the traditional event, which, this year, will include not only the fireworks but a parade, food trucks and much more.

The Fireworks Spectacular will be held this Saturday, July 1, at Royal Lane Park in Clinton, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., with food trucks and a live DJ. Additionally, there will be face painting and caricature drawings available, and more before the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission and face painting will be free.

“This is one of our first really big events like this after Covid, and I’m excited to see everyone come and just have a good time,” said Clinton Recreation Program Manager Garrett Bryant.

Bryant noted that the Royal Lane pool would be open from 1-6 p.m on Saturday, an opportunity, he said, for families leading up to the fireworks.

The move to Saturday, city officials said, was done so that members of the community would be able to enjoy the day’s events during the weekend, also allowing for an extended slate of activities for the day.

This year, there will be more going on over the course of the day, with the addition of a cruise-in by the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club of Clinton. The group will drive their classic cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. around Clinton to kick off the day, parading down Main Street and circling the courthouse to then go back down Main Street and park downtown to allow people to see their automobiles.

With the support of the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods club, the Clinton Main Street Program members, volunteers and city officials hope to give the community a chance to spend time together downtown, enjoying the cars, shops, and ambiance.

“We’re very fortunate to have such an engaged car club, who are so supportive of the town and want to help make a positive impact in Clinton, and think this can bring the community together,” said Mary Rose, Clinton’s planning and Main Street Program director.

The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods will also be at Royal Lane Park from 4-5:30 p.m. leading up to the Fireworks Spectacular event beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the finale in the sky at 9:30 p.m.