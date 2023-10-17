Despite some cloudy skies and occasional sprinkles, Saturday’s Square Fair lived up to its billing as a huge event, with Clinton’s entire downtown full of people ready to enjoy barbecue, vendors, music, and time with family and community.
The tents lining the entirety of downtown seemed never-ending, with the 123 registered vendors of different varieties complimenting the food available from the 14 teams who competed in the barbeque competition.
Leading up to the announcement of the barbecue cook-off winners, the main stage at Vance Street Park featured multiple groups performing different genres of music, with live performances showing the multiculturalism and talent found in Clinton.
The set list included energetic performances from Impactto Norteño playing the Northern-region Mexican genre of music, and gospel music from Lamanuel Boykin and Company, featuring Pastor Louise Royal. Both groups had the attention of the audience, with many being drawn forward to dance or praise near the stage.
Then, it was time to declare the results of the barbecue cook-off after teams had spent all night investing their time into preparing their very best. In the end, it was Prestage Farms whose team was thrilled to take home first place. They were followed by Wilders Old Style BBQ in second, Salemburg Christian Food Bank (The Grateful Shed) in third, and the Knights of Columbus in fourth.
Before and during the presentation of the awards, Mary Rose, Clinton Planning director and Main Street manager expressed extreme gratitude for the sponsors, volunteers, vendors, performers, barbecue teams, and every single person and entity involved with making the event a success.
The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods show had to be postponed due to weather; it is being rescheduled for Oct. 28.