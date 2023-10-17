Fall festivities overtake downtown

The competition’s first-place honors went to Prestage Farms, with Mark Pearson, Tim Walters, and Michael Buchanan, shown left to right, representing the group effort.

Lamanuel Boyking & Company played gospel music and welcomed pastor, and retired long-time Clinton City employee, Louise Royal, to sing from the soul as she had the crowd inspired and on their feet.

The entirety of Clinton’s downtown area was packed on Saturday. Even though it seemed the rain might come at times, families enjoyed time together, barbecue, and a seemingly neverending collection of various informational booths and pop-up shops,with 123 vendors having been registered.

From the decorations to the weather, the day certainly had a fall feeling to it.

Impactto Norteño, based out of Sampson County, played Northern-region Mexican Music that had the audience up and dancing.

The barbecue sundae was a novel hit with the Square Fair crowd, as the meat, beans, and slaw were able to all fit in one hand.

By the end of the fair, there wasn’t much barbecue left after the hard work of cooking pigs for the contest, which led to delicious options served by the 14 teams.

By the end of the fair, there wasn’t much barbecue left after the hard work of cooking pigs for the contest, which led to delicious options served by the 14 teams.

Lamanuel Boyking & Company played gospel music and welcomed pastor, and retired long-time Clinton City employee, Louise Royal, to sing from the soul as she had the crowd inspired and on their feet.

Funnel cakes were in huge demand and came straight out of the deep fryer.

Among the unique opportunites available about the square was ice cream made the old fashioned way.

The entirety of Clinton’s downtown area was packed on Saturday. Even though it seemed the rain might come at times, families enjoyed time together, barbecue, and a seemingly neverending collection of various informational booths and pop-up shops,with 123 vendors having been registered.

The lemonade couldn’t have been more fresh, with the lemon juice being squeezed out right in front of the customer at Rhett’s Concessions.

The entirety of Clinton’s downtown area was packed on Saturday. Even though it seemed the rain might come at times, families enjoyed time together, barbecue, and a seemingly neverending collection of various informational booths and pop-up shops,with 123 vendors having been registered.

Even Captain America made an appearance at the Square Fair, ready to pose for pictures and give out high fives to the kids downtown.

The Knights of Columbus, from Clinton, came in fourth place. From left to right, Sebastian Bereza , David Underwood, and Fran Leerkes. Not pictured is one of the cooks, Alberto Sada.

Salemburg Christian Food Bank (The Grateful Shed) took third place, with Chad Farmer on the left and Norman McPhail on the right.