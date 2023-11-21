Wildcats start strong, fall to Knights 3-1; Gray Stone crowned

Out at Brown’s Summit, two teams faced off for the state title on Saturday. The No. 1 Hobbton Wildcats faced the No. 3 Gray Stone Day Knights on the pitch for the gold. The Wildcats kept coming at the Knights, but they held off the tenacious team in a battle for supremacy. Gray Stone was crowned after defeating Hobbton, 3-1.

Hobbton oppressed the Knights in the early minutes of the match. The Wildcats swarmed the opposition and they were showing their speed as they bolted past the backline. Though they came out of the gate, firing away, the Knights held the line. At the 21 minute mark, Henry Jorge makes smooth move in pursuit of ball, keeping it in bounds while a knight knocks it out of bounds for the corner kick.

The Wildcats lined up for the opportunity to strike first. The kick sailed through the air and the players rushed to line up for the shot. Ever Reyes took the pinpoint cross that he redirected with finesse to the far post for the goal. The bleachers shook with fans from the Grove from sheer excitement.

The tempo of the match steadily rose with the Knights bringing more to table. Gray Stone took shots at the Hobbton net but their goalie, Anthony Sandoval, was on point. He made three big saves during the Knight’s rush, keeping the Cats sheet clean. Hobbton continued to push the Knights back but ran into some resistance as Stone Day tightened up and adjusted.

This proved fruitful with the Knights using their size to bully the smaller Wildcats backline. They’d send a missile just out of Sandoval’s reach to the top shelf, tying the match up one all, with ten minutes left in the half. With six minutes remaining, the Knights took a yellow after a tackle that was too hard, setting up the Cats for a free kick. The opportunity turned into a corner kick, but the shot was turned away by the Knights, setting up another battle for mid pitch.

As the minutes drained away from the clock, these two stout teams played with vigor until the final whistle. The game remained deadlocked at 1-1.

Hobbton struggled in the opening five minutes as the Knights controlled the tempo of the game. The Wildcats would begin to gain momentum and pursue the net fiercely but Gray Stone shut the door on their opportunities. The Knights continued to force the issue and sent multiple shots that were just a hair off. Sandoval was on high alert but he couldn’t stop them all.

The fight continued on until a hard shot rolled into his Sandoval’s arms but danced its way out, setting up an easy cleanup goal for the Knights. The Wildcats trailed with 30 minutes left in the match, 2-1. The tempo had completely changed with the Knights holding the reins. Hobbton couldn’t speed past the Knights as they had locked them down.

Eight minutes later, an advance from Gray Stone went out of bounds, setting up a corner kick. Sandoval tried to track the ball but the kick sailed right to the opposing striker who settled it quickly and slammed the shot to the back of the net. The last twenty minutes of the match, saw an intense Wildcat squad pulling out all the stops to try and climb back.

The Knights stood their ground and Hobbton was unable to break past the stout backline that proceeded to bully the Wildcat strikers. The clock hit zeroes and Gray Stone stormed the field in celebration as they were crowned state champions of the pitch. Hobbton walked away as the runner ups, taking the loss, 3-1.

Head coach Jonathan Jacobs told the Independent after the match, his thoughts and gave praise to his team for a well fought match.

“I thought we gave everything we had. Once you get there, it’s a 50/50 chance to win. We started well, getting the early lead. They were able to get back into the game before the half. In the second half, I thought they did a good job disrupting our midfield which is key for how we want to play. We just couldn’t get back to playing our style. It has been a great season. I have enjoyed working with this group of boys. They made my job easy and made me look good. We didn’t win state, but we will always be the first soccer team in the Sampson County Schools system to be Eastern Champions.”

The Wildcats finished the season as the Carolina 1A and Eastern Regional champions, with an overall record of 23-4-1 and 9-1 in league play.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson