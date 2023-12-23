Gridiron heroes Josiah McLaurin and Amaris Williams sign for top tier programs

All smiles as Amaris Williams and Josiah McLaurin proudly wave their respective college choice with Coach Cory Johnson (black hoodie) and Coach Ryan Hunt (Auburn long sleeve) in the backdrop

It was a big day for the Dark Horses of Clinton with two of their top tier athletes making a commitment to their respective schools. Josiah McLaurin makes his plans known as he proudly walks onto the stage in Maryland apparel and Amaris Williams proud unveils his choice to be an Auburn Tiger.

These two athletes were apart of the powerhouse Clinton football team who blazed a trail into the state finals. Their accomplishments and contributions to the Dark Horses success was above and beyond the call of duty. Their commitment to excellence, football IQ, work ethic and ravenous desire to improve brought them to new heights.

McLaurin was first and he was accompanied by family at the table, the clearly elated athlete sat down and was ready to make his commitment. Coach Cory Johnson showered the young man with praise and retold stories of his athletic prowess and commitment to the program. His versatility on offense was instrumental, giving their offense an out in tough situations. Johnson revealed how they created a special position just for him called “wideback” due to his ability to carry the rock up the gut, tuck away in the slot receiver position for almost guaranteed yards after catch, or burning the defense in the wide out spot.

“Maryland is getting a winner.” Coach Cory Johnson said, concluding his speech.

McLaurin was all smiles when pen touched the paper with him making it official that he will be a Terrapin next fall. He thanked his family and friends for their support in his journey in the athletic domain. McLaurin praised his coaches for helping to guide him and coach him up in preparation for this moment.

Williams was next escorting his family up onto the stage. Surrounding by them, he was giddy with joy and ready to unveil his choice of D1 colleges. Three choices laid at his feet: the Florida Gators, the Auburn Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Coach Johnson praised Williams work ethic and tenacious play. He recounted a story where Williams, without hesistation, lined up on the o-line during his first practice with the Horses. No complaints just lined up because that’s what they need. This mentality is just a small portion of what he brought to the table, an ability to be what the Horses needed. His versatility, bulldozer like run game, quick jumps at the line putting the fear of God in any opposing player in the backfield.

After both Coach Johnson and Coach Ryan Hunt (who was holding back tears as he praised Williams), Amaris stood up and gave praise to God and his family for this opportunity.

It was a long moment as he absorbed the reality that his life was changing. He sat in silence and asked for a moment as he made his decision. He reached into his bag, he remarked.

“It’s not Florida.”

And with a smile, he pulled out the burnt orange and navy blue cap, revealing Auburn as his choice. Earlier in the season, it seemed to be a lock for Florida but the tides had changed in Williams eyes and he selected Auburn. There was cheers from his family and the Clinton community.

Josiah McLaurin ended his career at Clinton High with 241 carries with 2432 yards. His nose for the endzone and shifty running ability garnered 53 touchdowns with 27 of those coming in the ‘23 season en route to their state finals run.

Amaris Williams carried the load at running back, tight end and defensive end. His high school career ended with a total of 141 tackles, 35.5 sacks and five fumbles.

