A deadly Labor Day weekend in Sampson County continued throughout the week with the death of a pedestrian on Tuesday and a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday that claimed two more lives.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol reports, a 41-year-old Clinton woman was killed Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. as she was walking along N.C. 403 in the westbound lane.

One day later, on Wednesday, two people died in a fiery crash along Boykin Bridge Road, just outside of Clinton, an accident in which troopers say speed and reckless driving were factors.

The pedestrian’s name has been released; the names of those killed Wednesday have not pending notification of family members.

The three deaths this week, coupled with Saturday’s fiery crash on I-40 in Sampson County that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Wendell woman, make 18 traffic fatalities in the county since January.

