It’s a common scenario: You’ve purchased a beautiful “Christmas cactus” from a store or received one as a gift, only to find it blooming in November—or not until spring! Many people are surprised to learn that what they thought was a Christmas cactus might actually be a Thanksgiving cactus or an Easter cactus. Adding to the confusion, these plants are often mislabeled in stores.

Although they share similarities, these tropical cacti belong to different species and have distinct characteristics that set them apart. Understanding these differences not only helps you identify your plant but also ensures you provide the right care to encourage abundant blooms. This guide will help you differentiate between Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter cacti, and offer tips for keeping them healthy and vibrant year-round.

Key Differences

The most notable distinction between the three cacti is their bloom time and leaf shape:

· Thanksgiving Cactus (Schlumbergera truncata): Typically blooms in late November near Thanksgiving. Leaf segments have pointed edges, resembling small hooks or claws.

· Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii): Blooms in December around Christmas. The leaf segments (cladodes) have smooth edges with slight scalloping.

· Easter Cactus (Hatiora gaertneri): Blooms in spring around Easter. The leaf segments are oval-shaped with soft, rounded edges and no sharp points.

Care and Maintenance

All three cacti have similar care requirements, as they are native to tropical forests rather than deserts. Here’s how to keep them thriving year-round:

1. Light: Place them in bright, indirect light. Avoid direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves.

2. Temperature: Keep the temperature between 60–70°F during the day and slightly cooler at night. Avoid placing them near drafts, heating vents, or air conditioners.

3. Watering: Allow the top inch of soil to dry out between waterings. Overwatering can cause root rot. Reduce watering slightly during their dormant period after blooming.

4. Soil: Use a well-draining potting mix designed for cacti or succulents.

5. Fertilization: Feed monthly during the growing season (spring and summer) with a balanced houseplant fertilizer diluted to half strength. Stop feeding during the fall and winter.

Best Practices for Getting Plenty of Blooms

1. Photoperiod and Temperature Control: These cacti require short days (less than 12 hours of light) and cool nights (50–55°F) to trigger bud formation. Starting in late September, provide 12–14 hours of darkness each day for 6–8 weeks.

2. Stress for Success: Slightly stressing the plant by reducing water during the bud formation period can encourage blooming.

3. Avoid Moving the Plant: Once buds form, avoid relocating or rotating the plant. Changes in light and temperature can cause bud drop.

4. Pruning: After flowering, prune the plant by pinching off a few segments from each branch. This encourages bushier growth and more flowers.

By understanding the differences between Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter cacti and following these care guidelines, you can enjoy vibrant blooms year after year. These plants not only brighten up your space but also make excellent gifts during their bloom seasons.