One of the best practices to protect livestock from illness is to develop and implement quality biosecurity plans. Whether your farm is small or large, biosecurity should be a priority to help protect yourself, your livestock, and employees.

The health and well-being of the pigs cared for on a daily basis is a number one priority for a hog farmer. The spread of infectious diseases and viruses will result in decreased production on the farm and increased mortality rates. Biosecurity is a combination of management practices that helps prevent the transmission and introduction of diseases into a herd. Each farm should develop and follow specific biosecurity protocols set forth in their overall herd health management plan developed by the farmer and a veterinarian. All hog farms, regardless of size should be registered with a premises identification number (PIN). A premises identification number (PIN) is a unique code that is permanently assigned to a single physical location. A PIN allows animal health officials to quickly and precisely identify where animals are in the event of an animal health or food safety emergency. It does not cost anything for farmers to register. With any questions about registering a site, please call the NCDA&CS Veterinary Division.

Highlighted below are some of the important biosecurity measures used by farmers year-round. Proper implementation of external and internal biosecurity practices is vital.

• Vehicle movement from farm to farm presents a major opportunity for the transmission of an infectious disease or virus. Producers would be wise to take every precaution concerning all vehicles entering their farm and ask that they be thoroughly washed, cleaned, and disinfected before entering.

• Anytime new animals arrive at a facility, there is a risk of transmission of an infectious disease or virus. New swine arriving should be quarantined immediately and farmers should only accept swine from reliable sources that can validate their health. Once the swine have been quarantined, producers have the opportunity to assess their health for themselves and make necessary adjustments.

• Proper sanitation of equipment and facilities is a critical component in a biosecurity plan. This means the cleaning, disinfecting, and drying of any equipment used in or around the barns.

• Physical barriers such as fencing can offer a defense against infectious diseases and viruses entering the farm. Swine barn locations with open areas could consider the addition of physical barriers. They can assist in minimizing on-farm rodents, human traffic, and wildlife.

• Maintain accurate records concerning biosecurity. It is best to keep a log of any people or traffic entering the farm. Maintain records showing any movement of animals onto, around, or off farm.

• Take steps to control disease carrying vectors such as rodents and wildlife. Implement and maintain a rodent control program. This includes the use of traps, baits, and rodenticides.

• Employees need to be educated on the importance of robust biosecurity protocols. Employees must be trained to recognize the signs of disease, such as changes in behavior, appetite, or appearance and be able to immediately report them.

• Lastly, reducing the number of visitors to your farm to a bare minimum. When visitors must come, they should be given and follow specific biosecurity protocols concerning entry and producers must make sure the instructions are followed.

Farm biosecurity is not just about individual farms—it’s about protecting North Carolina’s agricultural economy. By taking steps to prevent disease spread, you’re contributing to the health and sustainability of the entire industry. Investing in biosecurity is an investment in the future of your farm. By controlling access, maintaining cleanliness, and monitoring animal health, you can reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.