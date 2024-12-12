For beef cattle producers, maximizing the performance and profitability of their herds is always a top priority.

One management strategy that has gained significant attention over the years is implanting calves with growth-promoting hormones. This practice involves the use of small, hormone-containing pellets that are inserted under the skin of the animal to enhance growth, feed efficiency, and overall performance.

However, like any management practice, implanting comes with both pros and cons, especially when considering the impact on calf performance, potential income, and ethical considerations.

What is implanting and how does it work?

Implanting involves the administration of synthetic or naturally occurring hormones, such as estradiol or progesterone, which are typically released slowly over a period of time. These hormones promote increased growth rates, improve feed conversion ratios, and enhance overall efficiency in beef calves. The most common types of implants used are ear implants, which are typically inserted under the skin on the back of the ear using a specialized device.

Implants come in various formulations that can be tailored to different stages of production, such as pre-weaning, post-weaning, or finishing phases. In some cases, implants are used for heifers, particularly those intended for breeding, although careful management is needed to balance growth benefits with reproductive performance.

Pros of Implanting Beef Calves

• Increased growth and improved feed efficiency

One of the main reasons producers implant beef calves is to enhance their growth rate. Research from NC State University Extension shows that implanting can increase average daily gains (ADG) by 10-20%, depending on the implant type and the stage of production (NC State University, 2022). This translates to heavier calves at weaning and better finishing weights at market, leading to higher revenue.

In addition to promoting growth, implants also improve feed efficiency. Calves that are implanted require fewer pounds of feed to gain a pound of body weight, making them more efficient converters of feed. This efficiency can be particularly beneficial for producers looking to reduce feed costs, which are a significant portion of operating expenses.

Over time, these improvements in growth and feed conversion can lead to a higher return on investment.

• Higher market value

Implants generally result in heavier carcasses at the time of slaughter. Heavier carcasses often bring higher prices in the market, especially when there is a focus on carcass quality (marbling, ribeye size, etc.).

A study conducted by the University of Georgia found that calves implanted with growth hormones had higher hot carcass weights compared to non-implanted calves, which can result in more marketable beef (University of Georgia, 2021). For a producer selling their cattle by weight, this increase in size can directly translate into higher income per head.

• Consistency in performance

Implanting provides a consistent boost in performance across a herd. Whether you’re managing a small group of stockers or a larger feedlot operation, implants help ensure that all calves within the same group are growing at a similar rate. This consistency can make it easier for producers to plan and manage the timing of sale and optimize cash flow.

Cons of Implanting Beef Calves

• Potential impact on carcass quality

While implants improve growth and feed efficiency, they may also have some negative effects on meat quality. Specifically, research suggests that implants can reduce marbling and affect the quality grade of the carcass, particularly in calves that are fed for longer periods (Clemson University, 2022).

Marbling is an important factor in determining the USDA quality grade, which directly influences market price, especially for higher-end beef cuts.

The trade-off between growth and quality is something every producer must consider. For instance, in premium markets where marbling and tenderness are highly valued, such as for high- quality beef programs, the use of implants may need to be more carefully managed or avoided altogether.

• Hormonal concerns and public perception

The use of growth-promoting implants has raised concerns among some consumers and advocacy groups about the potential impact of hormone residues in beef.

While the FDA regulates the use of implants and ensures that the levels of hormones in meat are well below established safety thresholds, some consumers are still wary of consuming hormone-treated beef. This public perception can pose a challenge for producers who wish to use implants.

While there is no evidence that implants pose a risk to human health when used according to guidelines, it’s essential for producers to consider consumer preferences when making the decision to utilize implants.

• Reproductive effects in heifers

Implanting heifers can be particularly challenging, especially for producers planning to breed them later. Implants can alter reproductive performance, especially when used in heifers intended for breeding. Some studies suggest that early implantation can reduce fertility rates or affect the timing of puberty, which can impact the efficiency of a breeding program (University of Georgia, 2021).

To mitigate these risks, producers may opt for implants specifically designed for heifers, which are formulated with lower doses of hormones. Alternatively, some producers may decide not to implant heifers if their reproductive performance is a top priority.

Considerations for Heifer Implanting

For producers considering the use of implants in heifers, it’s important to carefully assess the goal of the herd. If the heifers are intended for early market production or will be sold as feedlot heifers, implants may be a viable option.

However, for breeding heifers, it is essential to limit or avoid implants during critical reproductive periods. Some producers may choose to implant heifers only post-weaning, when the goal is to maximize weight gain and efficiency without compromising future fertility.

Implanting beef calves offers several advantages, including increased growth rates, improved feed efficiency, and higher market value. These benefits often translate into higher income for producers, especially when feed costs are a concern.

However, implants are not without drawbacks. Potential negative effects on carcass quality, consumer perceptions, and reproductive performance in heifers must be weighed carefully.

Producers must consider their specific production goals, market demands, and management systems before deciding whether to implant their calves. Consulting with a veterinarian or livestock nutritionist can help ensure that the use of implants is appropriate for the farm’s objectives and does not compromise long-term herd health or profitability.

As always, any questions or comments, call 910-592-7161.