Sampson County tops North Carolina and shines nationally

Sampson County stands as a proud testament to the resilience, dedication, and ingenuity of the farming community. According to the 2022 Census of Agriculture, Sampson County has reclaimed its position as the number one county in North Carolina for total agricultural sales, contributing an astonishing $2.2 billion to the state’s economy. This remarkable achievement underscores the vital role that agriculture plays not only in our local economy but also in the lives of families across the country and beyond.

Leading the state in agricultural excellence

Sampson County ranks first in both crop and livestock production in North Carolina, as the state’s top producers of vegetables, melons, potatoes, sweet potatoes, poultry and eggs, turkeys, hogs and pigs.

This breadth of production showcases the diversity and adaptability of our agricultural sector. Agriculture’s impact is felt throughout the community, with 53 percent of the employment in Sampson County tied to agriculture in one way or another. This means that more than half of the workforce relies on this industry, from farming and processing to transportation and support services, underscoring its critical role in the local economy.

The agricultural success extends beyond state lines, as Sampson County ranks 14 in the entire nation for agricultural production. This national recognition highlights the extraordinary contributions of our farmers and producers, whose efforts place Sampson among the top agricultural leaders in the United States.

What makes this accomplishment even more meaningful is that 89 percent of the farms are family-owned. These family farms represent generations of hard work, innovation, and a deep connection to the land. Their commitment ensures that Sampson County continues to produce safe, nutritious food and fiber for the world.

Overcoming challenges with perseverance

Agriculture is not for the faint of heart. Over the past several years, farmers in Sampson County have faced an array of challenges:

• Loss of Farmland: As urban development encroaches; farmers must navigate the pressures of losing prime agricultural land.

• Weather Extremes: From prolonged droughts to intense rainfall events, and hurricanes, unpredictable weather has tested the resilience of its producers.

• Technology and Labor Issues: Staying competitive requires adapting to new technologies and overcoming labor shortages, both of which present significant hurdles.

• Regulatory and Economic Pressures: Farmers are navigating complex regulations, rising inflation, and escalating input costs, making it harder to sustain profitability.

Despite these obstacles, farmers persevere. They innovate, collaborate, and push forward, embodying the spirit of determination that defines Sampson County.

A labor of love

Farming is more than a job — it’s a calling. For Sampson County’s farmers, it’s a labor of love. They rise before dawn and work into the night to provide for their families and communities. Their efforts ensure that grocery store shelves remain stocked with fresh, safe, and nutritious products.

Beyond feeding the world, these farmers contribute to the well-being of the environment. Through practices such as precision agriculture, crop rotation, and sustainable land management, they care for the land that sustains us all.

Celebrating our farmers

As the director of Sampson County Cooperative Extension, I am honored to work alongside these incredible men and women. They are the backbone of our community and the reason Sampson County continues to thrive as a leader in agriculture.

Their dedication reminds us that farming is not just about economics; it’s about relationships. It’s about the connection between the land, the farmer, and the consumer. It’s about the shared goal of ensuring that every person has access to safe and nutritious food.

Looking to the future

While we celebrate our successes, we also look to the future. The challenges facing agriculture are real, but so, too, are the opportunities. By embracing new technologies, advocating for fair policies, and fostering the next generation of farmers, Sampson County will continue to lead the way in agricultural excellence.

We invite the community to join us in supporting our local farmers. Whether it’s through buying local produce and meats, using the Visit NC Farms app, visiting our agritourism destinations, or simply expressing gratitude for their hard work, every action makes a difference.

A community built on agriculture

Sampson County’s agricultural legacy is a source of pride for everyone. To our farmers and producers: thank you. Thank you for your unwavering commitment, your innovation, and your passion. You make Sampson County not only the #1 agricultural county in the state but also a shining example of what is possible when hard work meets heart.

Together, Sampson County will continue to grow, thrive, and nourish the world.