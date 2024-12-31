Sampson County leads North Carolina in total market value of agricultural products sold, totaling $2.19 billion. The county ranks first in the state for total crops and livestock.

As this year comes to a close, for many it brings to mind the many significant events, accomplishments, and challenges experienced throughout the year. On the local front, Sampson County has been marked by significant events and accomplishments in agriculture and community development. The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Sampson County Center has been at the forefront in many ways, organizing initiatives that celebrate the county’s rich agricultural heritage and promote community engagement. Here are just a few we can remember.

Sampson County Ag Day

In March, the biennial Sampson County Ag Day was held at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center in Clinton. What a huge success it was with thousands attending, even after a threat of rain the night before caused last minute rearranging. The event featured food trucks, a packed trade show of vendors, live music, and youth activities, with free admission to the public. An excellent entertainment line-up by Sampson County Tourism and the Sampson Arts Council included performances by Paige King Johnson, Carl Newton Review, and The Pizazz Band.

Grand Farm Tour

The Grand Farm Tour provided an educational journey through local farms and businesses across the county, including Twiddle Dee Farm, Wilders Wagyu, Rich Farm and Venue, and First Miracle Vine and Wine. Participants gained insights into the diverse agricultural practices that contribute to Sampson County’s status as a leading agricultural community.

Voluntary Agricultural District Program

The Voluntary Agricultural District (VAD) program continued to support local farmers by encouraging the preservation of farmland and promoting agricultural awareness. The program provides benefits such as increased advocacy for agriculture, including identification within county land records and through roadway signage.

Digital literacy and learning

Recognizing the importance and increasing need for digital skills, Cooperative Extension partnered with county libraries to expanded digital learning opportunities in the community. These initiatives aimed to enhance digital literacy, enabling residents to leverage technology for improved productivity, resources and connectivity.

Inaugural Farmer Appreciation Day and Farmer of the Year Awards

Nov. 14, 2024, marked the inaugural North Carolina Farmers Appreciation Day, recognized by the NC General Assembly to celebrate the contributions of farmers statewide. The event honored outstanding farmers through the Farmer of the Year Awards, recognizing excellence in farming practices and community involvement. We were personally honored to have Sampson County farmer, Reggie Strickland, recognized as a Farmer of the Year finalist.

Sampson County’s agricultural ranking

Released earlier this year, the 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture revealed that Sampson County leads North Carolina in total market value of agricultural products sold, totaling $2.19 billion. The county ranks first in the state for total crops and livestock. Top commodities include turkeys, hogs and pigs, vegetables, melons, and sweetpotatoes. Sampson produces 12 percent of North Carolina’s agricultural sales, ranking no. 1 in N.C. counties and no. 14 in the United States. In what most farmers would agree has been an unprecedented year of weather challenges for agriculture, maybe this provides a silver lining.

These events and accomplishments highlight Sampson County’s dedication to agricultural excellence and community development, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of North Carolina’s agricultural industry. We are thankful for our resilience, dedication, community support and partnerships, and look forward to the new year ahead.