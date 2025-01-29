Sampson County Cooperative Extension just isn’t a resource for farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture. It is a vital resource for residents, offering a wide range of programs and services designed to improve the lives of individuals and families. As part of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension system, the agency provides research-based information and educational opportunities in various areas, including:

• Consumer Horticulture: Extension horticulturists provide guidance on all aspects of gardening, from vegetable and flower cultivation, landscaping, lawn care, fruit tree care and pest management. We offer workshops, demonstrations, and individual consultations to help homeowners create beautiful and productive home landscapes and gardens.

• Family and Consumer Sciences: This area focuses on enhancing the well-being of families through programs on nutrition, food safety, financial management, child development, and healthy relationships. Extension agents provide resources and education to help families make informed decisions and build stronger bonds.

• 4-H Youth Development: 4-H is a youth development program that empowers young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in life. Through hands-on projects, leadership activities, and community service, 4-H helps youth develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills.

• Community Development: Extension plays a crucial role in community development by addressing local needs and concerns. This may involve working with community leaders to improve local food systems, promote economic development, and enhance environmental sustainability.

Cultivating communities: An upcoming home and health series

To further its commitment to community well-being, Sampson County Cooperative Extension is excited to announce the “Cultivating Communities” series. This series will offer a variety of engaging programs for individuals and families in the Plain View, Spivey’s Corner, Mingo, Godwin, Newton Grove, and Dunn areas. The series location will be held at Phillips Agri-Sales, located at 5661 Plain View Hwy in Dunn, NC. You can register at https://go.ncsu.edu/usowhky

• Home and Gardening: Learn valuable tips for creating a thriving home garden, including soil preparation, plant selection, and pest control.

• Health and Nutrition: Discover the importance of healthy eating habits and learn how to incorporate nutritious foods into your daily meals.

• 4-H Activities for Kids: Children can participate in fun and educational 4-H activities, such as gardening projects, cooking demonstrations, and science experiments.

The “Cultivating Communities” series will provide a valuable opportunity for community members to learn, connect, and grow together.

To learn more about Sampson County Cooperative Extension and the “Cultivating Communities” series, please visit the local Extension office or contact them at 910 592 7161 or Phillips Agri Sales at 910 891 2965.