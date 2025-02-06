This time of year is busier than most think when it comes to farming. There may not be as many crops in the field but for the farmers of Sampson County, there seems to never be any time off. Farmers all over have been repairing and maintaining equipment, selecting varieties to plant in the upcoming season, and attending production meetings and classes to ensure pesticide licenses are up to date and that they have as much new information as possible.

Farmers are planning their entire growing season and trying to make everything work despite the roller coaster of last season. Here are a few things to keep in mind as those decisions are being made.

Specialists at N.C. State have really drilled down on selecting the right variety for the right field over the past few years. I want to echo that as well. The right variety with the right traits for the specific area that the crop is going to be planted makes all the difference. I would highly recommend looking at the Official Variety Testing (OVT) data and finding the regional data. This is a good place to start to determine what varieties work best here.

Controlling weeds early in the growing season can save farmers a bit of headache as the season progresses and could save them some money as well. A good preemergent program can go a long way in preventing weed seeds in the soil from germinating and causing problems later. These residual herbicides are the main tool in controlling resistant weeds like Palmer Amaranth. These herbicides buy time early on by reducing weed pressure until the crop can form a canopy and shade out the ground below.

Insects are another huge concern during the growing season. I am hopeful this year that the cold we have experienced since around Christmas will reduce problematic insect populations like stink bug. With that being said, be sure to select an insecticide that is proven to work on the pest you are going after. Most importantly, scout and be aware of thresholds for insects and diseases.

Timely applications of pesticides are essential for effective control of weeds, insects and diseases. Unfortunately, they are not always possible. The weather or several other factors can prevent a farmer from making a timely application, where it would have the greatest impact. The only thing I could suggest is to try your best to make those applications when and where they will have the greatest impact. When an application can’t be made on time it may mean applying a more expensive chemical to deal with an insect pest or escaped weeds or possibly yield losses. Doing all you can to make timely applications saves money and time.