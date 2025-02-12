Most of us know that Sampson County leads the state in agricultural excellence through the diverse commodities grown, innovative farmers and industry leaders. In Sampson County, agriculture serves as the economic backbone, generating significant revenue and providing employment opportunities for its residents. The county’s fertile soil, temperate climate, and rich agricultural heritage contribute to its success in producing a variety of commodities.

According to the 2022 Census of Agriculture, the county leads the state in total market value of agricultural products sold, contributing an impressive $1.5 billion in commodities produced for local to international markets.

How can locals benefit from so many locally grown, fresh products near us? One way might be the N.C. 10 Percent Campaign. Initiated in 2010, the campaign encourages North Carolinians to allocate 10 percent of their food budgets to locally sourced products. The campaign’s mission is to bolster local food businesses and gather data on local food spending from consumers, restaurants, and institutions. This data informs policy decisions at various governmental levels, reinforcing the state’s local food economy and providing economic support to our local ag industry.

The campaign has collaborated with local businesses and institutions statewide to track their spending on locally sourced food. By participating, Sampson County residents can contribute to the local economy, support sustainable farming practices, and enjoy fresh, locally produced foods. This collective effort not only benefits local farmers and businesses but also fosters a sense of community and shared purpose.

The NC 10 Percent Campaign offers resources for counties, cities, and institutions to adopt local procurement goals. Short-term objectives can include sourcing 10 percent of specific commodities like fruits or vegetables, locally during a season, while long-term goals might involve implementing policies to sustain local purchasing momentum.

Sampson County’s agricultural success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of its farming community. By embracing initiatives like the N.C. 10 Percent Campaign, residents can ensure that this legacy of agricultural excellence continues to thrive. For more information about the N.C. 10 Percent Campaign, visit nc10percent.com. Be sure to also find local farmers markets and fresh local products by downloading the www.visitncfarmstoday.com app.