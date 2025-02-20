The $1 million grant will enable the completion of phase one, which includes the construction of a 30,000 square foot multipurpose training facility and livestock building.

MOUNT OLIVE – The University of Mount Olive received a $1 million grant from the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) to support the development of a state-of-the-art Educational Livestock Facility. This transformative project will be located on the University’s 79-acre farm on Shady Grove Road, just outside of the Mount Olive city limits. The facility will serve as a center for hands-on training, research, and community engagement in animal agriculture.

“We are very glad to be able to partner with UMO on this outstanding project,” said NCTTFC Executive Director William Upchurch. “It will not only impact the students, but the surrounding agricultural areas by providing transformative education and hands on resources.”

The $1 million grant will enable the completion of phase one, which includes constructing a 30,000 square foot multipurpose training and livestock building. This facility will feature livestock handling areas, a training arena, and classrooms to provide a unique multispecies educational environment. Students will gain valuable experience with cattle, small ruminants, equine, and poultry, preparing them for careers in animal science, agribusiness, veterinary biosciences, and agricultural education.

“The vision for this facility is to create a hands-on, real-world learning environment that benefits students, local farmers, and the agricultural community at large,” said Dr. Sandy Maddox, UMO special projects coordinator. “Thanks to the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, this project will address critical workforce shortages in animal agriculture while promoting economic development in our region.”

Shady Grove Farm initiative: A multifaceted approach

The farm will feature infrastructure that emulates a working farm, including rotational grazing systems, wells, and advanced fencing. This design supports educational opportunities for students and farmers, focusing on best management practices and farm diversification strategies. The facility will host:

• Certifications and Training: Artificial insemination (AI), embryo transfer, veterinary continuing education, and beef quality assurance

• Research and Demonstrations: Forage and ruminant studies, grazing schools, and herd heritability projects

• Youth Engagement: Livestock fitting and showing workshops, FFA and 4-H competitions, and hands-on animal care experiences

• Farmer Trainings: Diversification principles and strategies, market development and expansion options; and business models formulated to manage and reduce risk

Phased development and long term vision

Phase one, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will lay the groundwork for the initiative. Phase two, planned for future development, will include a processing and sales facility and a companion animal handling center.

“The facility will not only enhance our current agricultural programs but will also expand outreach efforts to include farmer-focused trainings, applied research projects, and certifications,” said Dr. Steve Matthis, Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. “Our students and local producers will gain the skills and knowledge needed to adapt to changing market demands and opportunities.”

Economic and educational growth

The Educational Livestock Facility will act as a hub for agricultural innovation, supporting the transition of farmers impacted by reductions in tobacco production to diversified farming operations. By demonstrating sustainable practices and offering certifications, UMO aims to strengthen the economic vitality of rural communities.

“This investment underscores the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission’s commitment to advancing agriculture and education in North Carolina,” noted UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “We are grateful for their partnership in bringing this vision to life.”

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission was established in 2000, the commission provides grants to support farmers, rural communities, and agricultural enterprises transitioning from tobacco-dependent economies.

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University was founded by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.