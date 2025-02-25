Sampson County is home to a wealth of non-profits that help people in myriad ways, places and people who reach a hand up to those who find themselves facing life’s challenges — everything from abuse to addiction, hunger to homelessness. In a time of need, these non-profits and those who operate them, rush in to assist with those challenges when, many times, everyone else is running out.

Among the best our county has to offer is Janice Faye’s Ranch, an equine therapy outreach facility, located just off The Avenue in between Salemburg and Clinton, that offers help to at-risk youth who are struggling with everything from physical, emotional and sexual abuse to those suffering from some type of trauma in their lives. Children are often traumatized by cancer, suicide or poverty that touches their lives in some way; others struggle because they’ve been placed in foster care or group homes, removed from their families — Janice Faye’s Ranch and the equine therapy they use can serve to assist with these struggles.

At the ranch, volunteers use rescued horses as the catalyst for youth to forge relationships that allow them to heal and find hope to move forward with their lives.

Like the at-risk youth, horses at Janice Faye’s Ranch are rescued animals with their own heartbreaking stories of abuse and neglect, often mirroring the emotions experienced by young people who feel discarded and neglected. Working together, horses and these young people create strong bonds that build confidence, teach life lessons and help put them on a road to recovery.

It is amazing to witness how the hardened, hurting hearts of young people are opened up by the horses they work with on the ranch.

According to the ranch’s website: “Horses allow us all room to heal. They have the ability to make you feel in the present moment and make talking about brokenness or trauma so much easier. They’re nonjudgmental and they’re more concerned with the present than the past or the future. If they sense danger, they run to safety, then go right back to grazing. They don’t stay up all night worrying about it. They go right back to enjoying and living life, taking it step by step, minute by minute. And they can teach us to do that.”

While we don’t like to think about the way many children are brought up these days, the truth is many face sexual assault by their own family members, bullying in schools, and abuse and neglect by others inside and outside the home. They could be victims of sexual trafficking or suffering from the impact of uncaring homes or homes where the family has no means of warmth or food.

That is why a refuge like Janice Faye’s Ranch is both needed and so appreciated by those who have learned of its existence or used the free services it offers.

It is why we urge support of what they do from any and all who can help them help others.

Although the ranch saw its first client in 2022, there are still many in and around Sampson who don’t know what JFR is or what it offers.

According to the website and talks with founder and president Joy Canady, Janice Faye’s Ranch became a reality after she and her husband became foster parents.

Fostering gave Canady insight into the traumatic situations many children face and the desire to provide a safe haven for them. A woman of great faith, Canady strongly believes God led her to open the ranch and follow the Bible’s teaching of “doing unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Today, the ranch has grown from helping one client to well over 50, with room to continue growing and nurturing young people.

We urge residents here to support it, talk about it, pray for its mission and tell others who might need their services about what is offered. Let’s make a difference

Only working together can we make a dent in the problems so many of our young people face.

Janice Faye’s Ranch is making huge strides in that direction. We applaud their efforts, and we are thrilled they are part of Sampson County.