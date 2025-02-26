With the spring season quickly approaching, it is important to understand the peak season soil testing fees and updates with sample result retrieval from the NCDA Agronomic lab in Raleigh.

For farmers, home gardeners, and landscapers it is a good time to test our fields, pastures, and lawns to get fertilizer recommendations. Soil testing is a quick and accurate method of determining the relative acidity of the soil and the levels of our essential nutrients. A predictive soil sample can provide recommendations for liming and fertilization. The accuracy of soil tests depends on the quality of the soil sample taken. To get a good representative sample, it is suggested to pull multiple subsamples from the sample area and mix them together. Samples can be contaminated by micronutrients if they are collected with galvanized tools and soil should be mixed in a clean plastic bucket.

Each year, from December 1 through March 31, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) Agronomic Division implements a $4 per sample peak-season soil testing fee to help manage the high volume of submissions. This policy, introduced in 2013, was brought about to encourage early sampling and reduces delays during the busy winter months. The NCDA&CS Agronomic Lab, located at 4300 Reedy Creek Road in Raleigh, is responsible for analyzing samples and providing detailed reports on soil conditions. Those submitting samples can expect a turnaround time of approximately two weeks before receiving their results.

Soil sample results will be available online through the PALS (Public Access Laboratory System) portal at www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/pals. A key change implemented for those accessing soil test reports became effective on January 6 where clients and advisors must now log into PALS to retrieve their reports, as the “Report Quick Search” feature was removed. This means users will need to create an account or log in using the email address provided on their submission form.

However, you do not have to sign into your account if you provided your email address on the soil submission form. If you include your email when submitting your samples, the test results will be sent directly to your email inbox as soon as they are available, allowing for immediate access without the need to log in.

To help residents take advantage of the return to free soil testing, Sampson County Cooperative Extension will host a sample receiving and collection day on April 1. Farmers, gardeners, and homeowners are encouraged to bring their soil samples to the George Upton Livestock Facility, located at 93 Agriculture Place, Clinton, or completed soil sample sheets can be dropped off at the Sampson Cooperative Extension office. All collected samples will be transported to the NCDA&CS Agronomic Lab the following day for analysis, ensuring a smooth and convenient process for participants.

Soil sample boxes and submission forms are available at the Sampson County Extension office, and residents are encouraged to pick them up in advance to streamline the collection process. If you have any questions, please call the Sampson Cooperative Extension office at 910-592-7161