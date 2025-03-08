The establishment of the Sampson County Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) was approved through a resolution Monday night by the county commissioners.

The group is charged with increasing all transportation infrastructure for the benefit of the community and its economic development.

Commissioners’ Chairman Allen McLamb noted, “It’s something that needed to be done. We (the Board of Commissioners) looked at it as a group and (it) is something that will enhance our economic development and will move us in the direction we need to go as a county.”

Interim Sampson County Manager Jeffrey Hudson read the resolution, which stated, “TAC shall consist of the county government appointees, volunteer representatives from invited agencies and entities. TAC will be commissioned to work with both public and private sector agencies and individuals to prioritize transportation improvements of all types and advocate for their funding and construction.”

The committee will be divided into two groups, consisting of members and ex officio members.

Members will have voting rights on TAC while ex officio members will not. The resolution for the TAC formation states, “All shall be able to attend all meetings, participate in discussions, and provide insight and information to the TAC. The director of Sampson County Economic Development is tasked with organizing and providing support to the TAC.”

The following elected and administration offices from the county will be invited to join the transportation advisory committee as members: A commissioner, county planner, economic development director as a member and staff lead. The county manager is expected to serve as an ex officio member with no voting rights.

All Sampson County mayors will be members, along with the Clinton 100 committee, Western Sampson Commerce, city of Clinton planning director and the Chamber of Commerce director.

The Clinton city manager will serve as an ex officio member, along with Sampson County DOT resident engineer and district engineer representative.

One community representative outside of local government from each of the industrial, business and agriculture sectors will also serve as members and be selected by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

This resolution was approved unanimously by the commissioners at their March 3 meeting.

After the resolution was approved, Hudson then presented the county manager’s report, mentioning the county was currently in the personnel review phase of the budget and waiting to see what each department will request.

“By March 17, departments will be required to submit their county department budgets,” Hudson explained. “We’re gathering requests from departments, so we’re going to be working with departments between now and March 17.”

Hudson also lauded the commissioners for their diligence to the budget process. “You’ve taken action that moves county government in a better direction,” he said.