Rise up and spread God’s love

Do you enjoy reaching out to share the love of Jesus? This quest birthed the first Rise Up Christian Celebration in Clinton, hosted by Tim’s Gift Inc., in 2012. Each year a different theme has challenged people to Rise UP and come out to the Sampson Agri Civic Center for good messages, missions, meals, and music. Rise Up – Reach Out 2018 is Feb. 24 from 2 – 7 p.m.; everyone is invited to this free Christian Celebration.

Do you believe God speaks to us through others? Song lyrics keep me singing as I write, ‘because He lives, I can face tomorrow; because He lives, all fear is gone.’ Joy rises inside with my words – same tune, ’because God gave three signs, Rise Up will happen this year; because people support, we can Reach Out with no fear!’

The first lyrics remind us to prepare for the Holy Season of Lent when lunches bring sweet fellowship among believers and giving up something during Lent brings closeness to Christ. Knowing that Jesus lives helps face our tomorrows with no fear. My lyrics help me see how God speaks to us through others and face Rise Up – Reach Out with faith that people will attend and be drawn closer to Christ!

Let me explain! Each year, our Board of Directors, sponsors, and numerous volunteers help make the Rise Up Celebration a great local opportunity for Christian fellowship and outreach. We are grateful for every person who sponsors, volunteers, attends, prays for, and makes decisions to follow Jesus.

Jennifer and I excitedly began working on Rise Up 2018 the Monday after last year’s Rise Up Celebration. When summertime rolled around, so did doubts in my mind about having Rise Up. Then, Illuminate swept me off my feet with the best preaching, praising, and promoting Jesus I have witnessed in a long while. I watched as people from all walks of life worked together to house, feed, teach, preach, monitor, mold, and encourage young people to Rise UP and Reach Out to share the love of Jesus throughout our city and beyond.

Two groups of young people helped at Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station and stole the hearts of each little child who looked up to them with deep admiration. At week’s end, I was surprised to find letters waiting on my desk from five of the girls who worked with us. Their kind words encouraged me as Paul did young Timothy. Those letters are safely stored in my blessing basket where I reach for them and re-read often! What if the faithful ones who planned and promoted decided not to continue Illuminate? When we become weary, with wonder in our hearts about what God would have us to continue or to cease doing, we can pray for direction and look for divine signs. So, I prayed, waited, and three signs He did send!

Sign 1: Attending an autumn Agape Table fellowship meal, hosted by Chris and Rachel Embler through G.A.I.N., I sat beside Pastor Dwayne Dunning and his wife. We spent time catching up and carrying on about good news happenings. Confessing my thoughts of not doing Rise Up this year brought raised eyebrows.

Dwayne said, ‘Oh Mrs. Becky, we already have Rise Up on our church calendar and I’m all in to help in any way needed.’ His positive response played over in my mind as Rachel prayed over the meal. Sweet fellowship of pastors and spouses sharing love and laughter filled the room. My heart stirred with a sure sign Rise Up was in God’s plans. Driving home, I thanked God that Pastor Dwayne was positive and eager to support; his enthusiastic reaction sealed the plans for Rise UP 2018! Then, I asked God to forgive me when I fail to encourage people He puts in my path.

How about you? Do you encourage or discourage? Have you helped promote positive happenings in our city and county or cast stones that could have halted them? Working together to save our youth and children from Satan’s sinister plans will pile up treasures in heaven.

Sign 2: Jennifer and I spent much time planning and praying about Rise Up. We were not sure about having a silent auction and decided to wait for a sign. Within two hours, Shirley – a prayer partner, walked in the door as we ate lunch at the prayer table. She was holding a beautiful wall plaque with words about Hope and Love. Shirley told us she was shopping in a local department store that morning and God spoke to her heart to buy the plaque for the Rise Up auction. Jennifer and I giggled with delight for Shirley had delivered the second divine sign.

Sign 3: During a planning meeting and realizing what a great commitment working on Rise UP is, I shared with Pastor Dwayne how grateful I was for the time and talent he was giving to help make it possible. He stopped punching holes for the journal books he was making for his youth and got my attention.

‘Ms. Becky, I believe strongly we are supposed to do Rise Up this year.’ Then, he told about a young girl in his youth group that shared with him how her life was changed as she accepted Christ. When she told of her decision to follow Christ during Illuminate and Rise Up, he knew having such events are important. We agreed if even one person makes a decision to accept or come closer to Christ, all the work and time invested is well worth it. I thought of all the young people being pulled away from Christ with the enemy using every trick in his devious book to destroy them. Then, I thanked God for committed Christians investing in our youth and putting together revivals, youth Sundays, retreats, Bible studies, camps, trips to Winterjams, Illuminate, even Rise UP.

My heart smiled with visions of people rising up and reaching out to give a helping hand, sharing God’s love everywhere they can! Let it be…let it be…more about Jesus and less about me!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

