Jesus Christ, as recorded in Mark 8:36, said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

When Jesus Christ made the statement above, He was actually saying, what good is it to gain all of the material things you want, while in doing so, you lose your own soul. Your soul is the real you. Your soul is your inner man. It is what enables you to connect with yourself and with God. It embodies your true thinking and your true emotions.

When a person loses his/her soul, that person has lost contact and awareness with themselves and with God. They are functioning purely by the flesh. They rely on forces, ideas, wisdom and feelings that comes from the minds and thinking of others but not from God. In the end they become miserable and just die.

What is true of a person is also true of a country. Every great nation or empire of the world has been destroyed because of the lost of that nation’s or empire’s soul. The great empires of the Bible, such as the Babylonian, Persian, Greek and Roman Empires have all died because they all eventually lost their souls.

America is now the greatest and most powerful nation in the world. Since its inception in 1776, America has gained the respect, adulation and envy of other world nations. But now, in this 21st century, one has to wonder has America lost its soul.

America has become a nation where children are killed while attending school on a consistent basis. And while this continues to happen more frequently, absolutely nothing is being done by those who have the power to stop this madness. The most alarming thing about our children being killed in schools is that the general public seems to have gotten use to seeing this happen without being overly alarmed about it. Has America lost its soul?

America has become a nation where it is legal to kill unborn babies. The country has been deceived by so many women and politicians who believe a woman (not the man) has a right to make the final decision as to whether or not a baby lives or die. No one seems to care that it is God who creates life and that our bodies are not our own, they belong to God. Has America lost its soul?

America is also a nation where, despite what God says, a man can marry a man and a woman can marry a woman. This is constantly being hammered on the airways of American television and it is no longer abhorrent to see sex scenes on television between same sex couples. Even our churches are now allowing those who are living in same sex marriages or relationships to preach and pastor. Has America lost its soul?

America is slowly allowing the legalization of drugs whereby you can walk into a store and buy marijuana just like you walk inside a store to buy candy or a soda. Anyone, who really has any amount of common sense, knows America has the capability to put a stop to drugs and its addiction if it really wanted to. Has America lost its soul?

America prides itself on having a great democracy. But our democracy is in a complete mess. Those who have been granted the privilege and honor to carry out our democracy are so full of self-pride, greed and hatred for their opposing party that they are no longer capable of solving the nation’s ills.

America no longer walks in the truth of God’s Word. We are no longer one nation under God. The Bible says this in James 5:19-20, “Brethren, if any of you do err from the truth, and one converts him. Let him know that he which converted the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death…” Let every believer stand strong in the truth and perhaps we can save America from death.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Owens_2-4.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Guest columnist

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.

Gilbert Owens is a native of Roseboro and a columnist for The Sampson Independent.