Margaret Register

Ms. Margaret Kim Register, 48, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at her home, with her loving family by her side.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church with Dr. Stephen Wilkins officiating. Visitation will follow the Service, in the church Fellowship Hall.

Born on July 18, 1970, Margaret is the daughter to James H. Register, Jr. and the late Sang Boon Kim Register and a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church. She had a passion for music, playing the piano and was a member of the church music ministry and a part of the Handbell Choir. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with her children and lived life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Hope Jania andson, Tyler Jania, both of Clinton; her brother, William “Bill” Register of Fort Mill, S.C.; and father, James H. Register of Clinton.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Liberty Hospice for their excellent care of Margaret during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to “Metavivor” by visiting www.metavivor.org or by mailing a donation to Metavivor, 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis, MD 21401.

